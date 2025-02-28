Hi, Subscriber

Rams Make Decision on Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams have made an official announcement about the future of Matthew Stafford and the team.

There’s been plenty of talk about whether or not Matthew Stafford will stay with the Los Angeles Rams for another season. The former Detroit Lions quarterback has already gotten a lot of interest from teams in need of a veteran quarterback, so if he wanted to jet for a new opportunity, he would certainly have that option.

But, the Rams have announced that Stafford, indeed, will be back for another season. It didn’t take too long for these guys to come to an agreement, seeing that we’re just a few weeks past the final game of the season.

Los Angeles Rams Announce Stafford is Back

The Rams announced that Stafford would be back for another season via social media on Friday, February 28, posting on X, “Allow me to reintroduce myself” with a photo of Stafford in uniform. They also shared a gif of Stafford after the Rams’ Super Bowl win, with confetti flying and Stafford looking into the camera with a big smile on his face.

Before the official announcement from the Rams, ESPN expert and analyst Adam Schefter also shared the news on X, stating, “LA’s quarterback is back: the Rams and Matthew Stafford reached agreement today on a restructured deal that keeps him in Los Angeles and quashes any and all trade speculation, per sources.” He added, “The first significant off-season QB domino has fallen.”

Stafford inked a contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams March of 2022, following the team’s Super Bowl 56 win at SoFi Stadium. He signed a reworked deal last offseason, but there was no guarantee he’s be back for another round. It was also reported that Stafford was given the go-ahead to talk to other teams about leaving Los Angeles earlier this month.

But, in the end, the Rams couldn’t break up with Stafford. So, Stafford is off the market, as they say.

Sean McVay Praised Stafford Following 2024 Season

While the Rams and Stafford coming to a deal is a bit surprising given all the buzz surrounding his possible departure, it shouldn’t be a shock, since the Rams have expressed gratitude and respect for Stafford over the years.

“I know he’s playing really good football. Obviously, I love him and love working with him. What he’s meant to our football team has been immeasurable in a positive way,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said of Stafford and his performance during his end-of-season news conference.

He added, “I think the coolest thing you can say about Matthew is he shines the brightest on the biggest stages. When you look at the seven playoff games that he’s played in since he’s been a Ram, he certainly gives you a chance every time you step out on the field and for that I’m sure appreciative.”

Stafford and the Rams won the NFC West championship during the 2024 season. The veteran passed for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns to only eight interceptions.

So, heading into free agency, the first major quarterback is out of the running. Teams such as the Raiders and Giants will have to look elsewhere for their signal-caller needs.

