Rams 'Tiring' of Ex-Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly

Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford
A report states that the Los Angeles Rams are growing tired of Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly for a few reasons.

There’s lots of talk about whether or not former Detroit Lions and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will return to L.A. next season. Stafford has indicated that he wants to keep playing in the NFL in 2025, but that doesn’t mean a deal is going to be done with the Rams.

Regarding all things Stafford, NFL expert and sports personality Colin Cowherd is giving some inside information into where the Rams are when it comes to extending Stafford’s contract.

Matthew Stafford and Wife Getting on the Nerves of the Rams: Report

Speaking on the February 13 edition of his show, Cowherd has a lot to say about the former Detroit Lions and current Rams signal-caller and the NFL quarterback situation, in general. On the show, she said that he “made a couple of calls yesterday and a couple of texts this morning” and was “going to propose something” based on his inside knowledge.

His main proposals were Stafford to the New York Giants and Aaron Rodgers to the Los Angeles Rams. Wild, right? But, what he said about Stafford returning to the Rams was even more interesting.

Cowherd said that Los Angeles’ front office was getting tired of all the buzz around Stafford, as well as Stafford and his wife, Kelly, going on her podcast and criticizing the Rams’ front office for certain decisions, such as letting Cooper Kupp go.

“The Rams like Matt Stafford, but they’re tiring of the constant quarterback talk, his wife saying things publicly,” Cowherd said. “They’re not real happy with Cooper Kupp going public with something they tried to keep quiet.”

He added that “they’re kind of over Cooper Kupp, and with that, a little bit Matt Stafford. They like him, but they don’t want to restructure his deal and give him a new contract.”

Former Lions Quarterback Could Be New York Bound

As for Stafford heading to the Giants, Cowherd stated that the Giants don’t care for “quarterback class and Brian Daboll, the head coach, and Joe Schoen, the GM, have got to win or they’ll be fired by Thanksgiving. They’re gonna get run out of the building.”

He added, “They are going to make a move, I believe, on Matt Stafford.”

Switching gears to Stafford’s wife’s comments, during the February 6 edition of her podcast, “The Morning After,” she commented on Kupp being told the Rams were planning to trade him.

“I honestly wasn’t planning on discussing this, but hell, why not,” she said on the show. “My husband, like, wants to win. He’s not trying to put a team in a bad situation. If you’re catching my drift, you’re catching my drift.”

She also added fuel to the flames of Stafford potentially being traded, saying that while she loves “the city of L.A.”  that she also loves “an adventure.”

At the end of the season last year, Stafford inked a deal with the Rams for a short-term raise for the 2024 season and no solid agreement after. Stafford is carrying a $49.6 million cap in 2025. Los Angeles could save $27 million by trading him in after June 1 or $23 million before June 1.

