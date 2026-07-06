Lions Send Clear Message With Free Agent Decision

The Detroit Lions might be desperate for help at starting outside cornerback after releasing former first-round pick Terrion Arnold, but they are not showing it right now. Detroit had a chance to sign Rasul Douglas, one of the top cornerbacks available in the free agent market. However, they opted not to, and Douglas signed a one-year deal worth up to $3.8M with the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders had a need at cornerback too, but this is a price that the Lions could have paid. They either have another outside option on their minds, or they are happy with where the cornerback room stands right now.

The Detroit Lions Do Not Sign Cornerback Rasul Douglas

Detroit’s plans at cornerback took a hard turn when Arnold was arrested on robbery and burglary charges. The team quickly released the expected starter at cornerback. It has many wondering what the team would do.

With one of the top free agents signing after the team released Arnold, it shows that they are not pressed about it. They might like who they have on the roster.

Detroit has Rock Ya-Sin as the most likely option to start right now. Ya-Sin signed a one-year deal worth $3.2M. Ya-Sin started six games for the Lions last year. He is 29-years old, has 45 career starts, and 3,613 career snaps. Douglas has more starts and snaps than Ya-Sin, but he is also going to be 31 years old, and he was signed for slightly more money.

The Lions might be thinking that the difference between Ya-Sin and Douglas is minimal. Beyond that, if Ya-Sin and Douglas were competing to start, it would take chances away from Ennis Rakestraw.

The former second-round pick has hardly seen the field in his first two NFL seasons due to injuries. However, when healthy, he still has the potential to get into the starting lineup. In a perfect world, he would win the job due to his age and contract status. So, the Lions might not want to sign another option to limit his chances to thrive.

Detroit even has Keith Abney and Roger McCreary. The rookie and free agent are expected to compete in the slot, but the loser could slide out. Or, the winner could slide out, and the loser still sees snaps.

As of now, the Lions are not going to panic and make a signing that disrupts things.

Lions Still Have Free Agent Options Available

The good news is that if the team does plan on looking outside the roster, the well did not completely dry up with the loss of Douglas. Some notable big-name cornerbacks include Marshon Lattimore, Trevon Diggs, and Tre’Davious White.

They are all at the age where it is no surprise that they are still available. Still, their experience level could allow them to come in and play in a pinch if things do not work out.

Even some younger names such as Damarri Mathis, Jalyn Armour-Davis, and Kyu Blu Kelly are still available. So, the Lions could find cornerback depth if needed.