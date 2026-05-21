Lions Get Good News With Vikings GM Search: Report

The Detroit Lions lost one of the best offensive coordinators in the league to an NFC North rival. The same won’t happen for Brad Holmes with the Minnesota Vikings general manager search this offseason.

The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett connected the dots Thursday morning, writing Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew will not be the next Vikings general manager.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported Wednesday the five finalists for the job were Vikings interim GM Rob Brzezinski, Denver Broncos’ Reed Burchkardt, Buffalo Bills’ Terrance Gray, Los Angeles Rams‘ John McKay and Seattle Seahawks’ Nolan Teasley.

Obviously, that means Agnew isn’t one of the five finalists.

Agnew will have to wait for another opportunity to interview for one of the coveted NFL general manager positions. But ultimately, it’s very good news for the Lions.

“With Agnew due back this fall, the Lions will have continuity at the top of their front office for the first time in four years,” wrote Birkett.

“Last year, Mike Martin, the Lions’ director of scouting advancement, left to become general manager for Notre Dame. In 2024, the Washington Commanders hired Lions senior director of player personnel Lance Newmark as assistant general manager. And in 2023, the Arizona Cardinals hired Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears as assistant GM.”

Agnew has been a top advisor to Holmes in the Lions front office since Detroit’s last regime change in 2021. Agnew followed Holmes from the Los Angeles Rams to the Lions.