Lions Urged to Re-Sign Former 3rd-Round Safety Once Drafted by Brad Holmes

The injury bug has hit the Detroit Lions again this season, leaving Dan Campbell with only a handful of reliable healthy options in a thinning secondary. With starting safety duo Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph sitting out because of injuries, alongside the recent season-ending injury to CB Avonte Maddox, the Lions’ defensive backfield has looked vulnerable, giving up 71 points in the first two games.

Signing or poaching a safety could add valuable depth to the unit. On that note, Sports Illustrated‘s Christian Booher recently floated a few safety options Brad Holmes could poach, and one top pick was Ifeatu Melifonwu, who is currently part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ practice squad.

Even though he is on the practice squad, he has already featured in both games the Bucs have played this season, leaving the franchise with only one game to be elevated unless they sign him to the active roster. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old has previous experience in Detroit and familiarity with Dan Campbell’s system, making him a viable option to immediately adjust to the team’s defensive playbook.

Ifeatu Melifonwu Began His Lions Career With Plenty of Promise

Ifeatu Melifonwu was picked in the third round of the 2021 draft, which was Dan Campbell’s first year in Detroit and Brad Holmes’ debut year as a general manager. He showed flashes of his talent throughout his four-year tenure in Motor City, playing 37 games and starting 14.

He showed early promise in his rookie season, but a thigh injury landed him in the IR, which limited his appearances to only 7 games. Even though he started as a CB, he eventually moved to safety to utilize his 6-foot-3 frame, playing 10 games in the sophomore campaign.

However, the 2023 season was truly his breakout year, when he featured in all 17 Lions games and managed 6 starts. He accumulated an impressive 33 tackles and 3.0 sacks that year. As a matter of fact, he was the Defensive Player of the Week in the Week 16 game for his impressive display against the Minnesota Vikings.

While he was expected to build momentum for the 2024 season, the 27-year-old’s Lions career was derailed due to multiple injuries, limiting him to only 3 games that year. With injury concerns during his final season, the franchise didn’t re-sign him, and his rookie contract ran out.

After leaving Detroit, he moved to Miami for a season, featuring in 16 games and recording a career-high 53 tackles before getting a deal with the Buccaneers and eventually landing on the practice squad.

With 55 games under his belt, with the majority played under Dan Campbell’s Lions, Melifonwu could give the team a valuable option if he is indeed poached from the Bucs’ practice squad.

Why Ifeatu Melifonwu Could Fit In Lions’ Secondary

The first benefit would be the minimal learning curve, having spent 4 years with the Lions— not too long ago. He can gel easily in Campbell’s playbook while understanding the coach’s expectations.

Another reason re-signing the former Lions star could be a steal deal is his versatility in the secondary. Amid the team’s injury worries, he could step in as cornerback and safety, as he previously played in both positions for the franchise. Since Avonte Maddox is out for the season, he could be a suitable replacement to slot in at defensive back if needed.

Moreover, poaching Melifonwu comes with low risk and high reward. As he is part of the Buccaneers’ practice squad, Brad Holmes doesn’t need to worry about trading or giving up draft assets. He could be an easy option financially because he is likely to be available at a base salary. Given that the Week 3 game against the New York Jets is approaching fast, it remains to be seen whether the Lions make the move to bolster the struggling secondary.