Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Reveals Real Reason Jared Goff Skips Most TD Celebrations

The Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff can easily light up the field wth his elite passing, but the same cannot be said about his celebration style and dance afterward. He has 256 career touchdowns to his name, creating several fun celebrations from his teammates. However, he rarely steps in the middle of the celly when the whole team celebrates.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was recently asked about Goff’s lack of presence in the celly. On his podcast, he had an honest answer to the question that caught many people’s attention.

“I would love to get Jared in on the cellies, but my man dont really have no rhythm. It is tough when you have no rhythm,” Brown said on a recent episode of The St. Brown Podcast. “And Jared is not that type of guy either. He doesn’t want to dance. He wants to throw touchdowns and go to the sideline and win games and go home to his wife and kid. I think he has been on a few. He will, like do the group ones. If we do, like, group celly, he will join. Other than that, man, Jared is a chilled guy.”

As the signal-caller avoids solo touchdown celebrations, he was also caught in awkward situations while getting carried away by the celebration.

When Jared Goff’s Touchdown Celebration Went Hilariously Wrong

One example of Jared Goff’s awkward touchdown celebration was last year when the Lions faced the Chicago Bears on September 14, 2025, at Ford Field. While the home side had a convincing 52-21 win, the signal-caller’s attempt at the famous “Lions Leap” showed leaping was not exactly part of his game.

It happened when Goff was in flow and threw a touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown. It was the QB’s fifth TD and the wide receiver’s third TD in the game. After his score, Brown sprinted into the back of the end zone and jumped into the crowd to celebrate with the fans. Goff followed his teammate and tried doing the same, but he botched the jump, getting trapped in the padded wall.

The hilarious video went viral on social media, but the QB1 positively embraced the jokes, giving his honest review of it.

“I think I’m gonna retire from that for a while. Maybe I’ll bring it back one day, but for a little while I’m gonna stay in the stadium and feet on the grass,” said Goff after the game.

While touchdown celebration may not be Goff’s strongest suit, he is expected to score many TDs in the upcoming season, as his preparation is set to begin at the Lions camp.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff Are Set to Be in the Lions Training Camp on July 28

The Lions’ training camp is officially starting tomorrow at the Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park, Michigan. However, neither Amon-Ra St. Brown nor Jared Goff will be present on the first day. Only the rookies are set to join on the first day.

Given that Brown and Goff are among the veterans and key starters, they are scheduled to be at Allen Park on July 28. The entire team will drill for two weeks before their first preseason game on August 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals.