Recently Cut Lions LB Lands With AFC East Contender

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes had several difficult decisions to make by 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, as his club had to be down to the NFL-mandated 53-man roster.

The Lions made several roster cuts, including more than a few names that caught fans off guard. And while several of those names were eventually signed to the practice squad, one notable name that parted ways with the Lions has now found his next NFL opportunity.

According to multiple reports, linebacker Erick Hunter has been signed to the 53-man roster of the New England Patriots, the reigning AFC champions that advanced to Super Bowl LX before falling to the Seattle Seahawks.

The news was confirmed by his agent Rasheeda Liberty, who reported the following:

“We are unbelievably proud of what Erick Hunter has achieved throughout his college career, pre draft and preseason,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He is ready! We thank all of the teams who saw the gift in him throughout this process.”

Additionally, the news was confirmed by NFL Network/ESPN reporter Steve Wyche, who wrote the following on X:

“Former Morgan State standout LB Erick Hunter, who was with the Lions in training camp, has been signed to the Patriots active 53-man roster, according to his agent Rasheeda Liberty.”

Hunter had been signed by the Lions to a three-year, $3.125 million contract that included a $25,000 signing bonus and $175,000 in guaranteed money.

Recently Cut Detroit Lions LB Erick Hunter Has Signed With The New England Patriots

Hunter was signed by the Lions as an undrafted free agent this past May out of Morgan State, where he remains ranked second-most in program history with 298 tackles.

Last season, he lead the MEAC with 102 tackles while starting all 12 games in 2025. The preseason conference Defensive Player of the Year added 14 tackles for loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception, while also producing a 90-yard touchdown return of a blocked kick against Norfolk State.

His standout season earned him FCS All-America recognition from multiple outlets, along with first-team All-MEAC honors and finalist status for the Buck Buchanan Award.

Erick Hunter’s Release Left Fans Confused

During an August interview with the Lions’ flagship station 97.1 The Ticket, special teams coordinator Dave Fipp singled out Hunter’s performance and said that he was expecting big things from him during the preseason.

“It’s just like anything else; a lot of it is just finding out what’s inside of a guy,” Fipp said. “How hard is he willing to strain when it gets difficult, and can he match up with a guy? You put them in drills like that, and you just let them really decide who’s making the most plays. Those guys who stand out, like for us, Erick Hunter, linebacker, I’d be shocked if this guy doesn’t have a million tackles in the preseason.”

During preseason play with the Lions, Hunter appeared in all three contests and had four tackles against the Cincinnati Bengals, two tackles against the Washington Commanders, and three against the Indianapolis Colts.