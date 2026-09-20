Ex-Lions HC Floated as Replacement for Struggling DC Kelvin Sheppard

The 2026 season is barely underway, and the Detroit Lions, under defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, have given up a staggering 71 points in the first two games. With injuries to some key defensive players, the Lions defense has largely looked out of ideas in both games, showing a desperate need for a quick fix before it gets too late. If the team loses another game and gives up a lot of points, his job could be on the line.

As the questions on his future in the Motor City continue to be part of the conversation, the potential replacements have floated, and one standout name is the former Lions head coach Jim Schwartz, who is currently looking for the next chapter of his coaching career. According to John Maakaron of Sports Illustrated, the 60-year-old could be among the successors to Sheppard if the defensive woes continue.

Schwartz served as the head coach of the Lions from 2009 to 2013, spending five seasons in Detroit, reaching the playoffs only once (2011). With the veteran coach in charge, the franchise had a 29-51 record, with the 2011 campaign remaining the best year of his Lions career when he registered a 10-6 record.

Even though he fell short of expectations as a head coach, things could be different if he takes charge as the new DC.

Why Jim Schwartz Could Be A Good Fit For The Lions

Jim Schwartz parted ways with the Cleveland Browns after the 2025 season, following three seasons as defensive coordinator. Beyond the Browns, he has extensive experience as a DC for franchises like the Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, and Philadelphia Eagles.

In his first season as the defensive coordinator for the Browns in 2023, the team claimed the top spot by conceding only 270.2 total yards per game. The former Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett won the Defensive Player of the Year award twice in 2023 and 2025— both under Schwartz as the DC. His playbook could unlock the full potential of Lions star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who could be a contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Besides his experience and proven record as the DC, Schwartz’s previous tenure as the Lions head coach makes him a great fit for the role, as he is already well familiar with the franchise as well as the city. Even if he joins the team in the middle of the season, he should not take too long to settle into the team.

While Schwartz’s track record is impressive, his resume includes a notable achievement that could make him a good fit to replace Sheppard.

A Super Bowl-Winning DC Could Bring A Different Voice To Lions

The Detroit Lions tenure is Kelvin Sheppard’s first as defensive coordinator, having previously served as the franchise’s linebacker coach before being promoted. So, there is a big gap in experience between Kelvin Sheppard and Jim Schwartz.

Jim Schwartz served as the DC for the Eagles when the franchise won the Super Bowl, making it his biggest career achievement. Though the Lions have injury and depth issues at the moment, the seasoned coach’s playbook could give the Lions a fresh start and potentially push them into the playoffs.