Lions Finally Reveal When They’ll Wear Their Rivalries Uniform in 2026

The Detroit Lions are set to elevate their jersey game this season, with the franchise officially announcing that it will wear a brand-new Nike ‘Rivalries’ alternate uniform in Week 8. On November 1, the Lions will be taking on the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field, and the Lions players will be wearing the jersey for that game for the first time.

“We’ll be wearing our Rivalries uniforms against the Vikings on Nov. 1,” announced the Detroit Lions on social media.

They will be donning a community-and culture-inspired uniform during the divisional clash. While the game is locked for November 1, the jersey is set to be unveiled publicly by the organization on August 25. Interestingly, this coincides with the Vikings’ approach of wearing their own rivalry jersey. The Purple and Gold are set to wear the same against the Detroit Lions when they host them at U.S Bank Stadium on December 20.

Meanwhile, the rivalry uniforms started becoming an NFL tradition last season, with the league gradually rolling them out from one division to another.

Lions’ Rivalries Uniform Will Celebrate Detroit’s Culture and History

The Rivalry uniform is a brand-new brainchild of both the NFL and Nike. It is football’s answer to the NBA’s popular ‘City Edition’ jerseys, making them a direct tribute to a host city’s culture and history. Hence, the Lions’ Rivalries jersey will represent the Detroit city.

All the NFL teams will have their own versions of Rivalries uniforms, but the league is taking time to unveil them instead of rolling them out all at once. For instance, all eight teams from the NFC West and AFC East were part of the program last season.

The special jersey went to all four AFC East teams: the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins. On the other hand, all the NFC West teams—Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Rams—introduced their own jerseys during the season.

The number of teams will be the same this season, with the NFC North and AFC South teams waiting for their turn. While the Lions are set to host the Vikings at home, there are several other high-voltage home fixtures scheduled for the Honolulu Blues in the 2026 season.

The Lions Could Benefit From a Favorable Schedule This Season

The Lions will play eight home games at Ford Field in the 2026 season, with one taking place in a neutral venue when they will encounter the Super Bowl LX runner-up, the New England Patriots, in Munich, Germany, making it their only international game of the season.

Dan Campbell’s side will kick off the season in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints at home, while the other home games include matchups against the likes of the Buccaneers, Titans, and Giants— other than the divisional rivals. Having finished last in 2026, they have a comparatively easier schedule this year, meaning they avoid some of the league’s biggest names, which allows them to sit in the front seat for a place in the playoffs.