Richard Sherman Drops Lions vs. Packers Prediction for Week 7

The time has come for the Detroit Lions to turn their attention to the familiar divisional rival. Dan Campbell’s side has played five games this season so far, but none has been against any NFC North side, making it their first divisional game of the campaign. The Lions are set to take on the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field this Sunday.

Following three back-to-back wins against the Buccaneers, Bears, and Cowboys, the Packers have the momentum heading to Detroit. With a 4-2 record, they are third in the NFC North, whereas the Lions are sitting at the bottom spot with a 3-2 record. Therefore, the Sunday showdown will be critical for both teams to potentially boost their respective playoff hopes in a competitive division like the NFC North.

On that note the Seattle Seahawks legend Richard Sherman gave his take on the crucial NFC North battle and picked his winner with several things into consideration.

Richard Sherman Picks Packers Over Lions

On a recent episode of his podcast, Sherman laid out his predictions for Week 7, which included the Lions vs. Packers game. Even though Dan Campbell’s side has elite names on paper, they have been lackluster defensively this season.

“Green Bay has been rolling offensively. Jordan Love looks really comfortable. This is a game, Detroit, I’m nervous about,” said Sherman on the latest episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast. “This offensive line for Green Bay has had struggles. They’ve been really good the past two weeks, but earlier in the season, big-time struggles.”

“This Detroit defense has had 20 sacks on the season, for all they’ve struggled with everything else. They’ve struggled with points. They’ve struggled against the pass. They’re getting to the quarterback,” he continued. “But if they can get after Jordan Love and be aggressive and somewhat keep him covered up in the back end, that’s a big if they can win this game.”

“I know I want to pick Detroit. Then just do it. I want to. It’s right there, guys. But it’s like 32nd in pass defense, 32nd in total defense against an offense that is striking right now, and a defense that started to play better. They played well against CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. I got Green Bay, I’m sorry. I got Green Bay.”

While the Packers are Sherman’s pick, the recent record favors the Lions, which would certainly be a confidence boost ahead of the Sunday showdown, especially with the added advantage of playing on home turf.

Lions Hold The Recent Edge Over Packers Under Dan Campbell

In the overall record, the Packers have a significant lead over the Lions. However, Dan Campbell has flipped the script since taking over as the head coach. In the past five years since Campbell’s arrival in Detroit, the franchise has kept a lead over their divisional rival.

With Campbell leading the team, the Lions have a 6-4 record before the Sunday clash. However, last season the story was different, as the Lions lost their September as well as the November clashes against the former Super Bowl Champions.