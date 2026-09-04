Richard Sherman Makes Bold Call on Detroit Lions’ 2026 Season

Two seasons ago, the Detroit Lions looked like the standard of the NFC North, finishing with an incredible 15-2 record. But the following year didn’t carry that momentum. Now, heading into a new season, Dan Campbell has to ensure that last season’s dismal show becomes a lesson rather than a blueprint.

Followed by some key additions and much-needed depth on the roster, the Lions are expected to turn things around this year, given the star-studded offense they have alongside a formidable defense. As all the NFC North teams had winning records last year, it is not going to be easy for them this year, but the Seattle Seahawks legend Richard Sherman has the Lions as the top pick of the division.

“I got the Lions. I got your Detroit Lions. Biased or unbiased, I feel like objectively they have the best quarterback,” Sherman said on a recent edition of The Richard Sherman Podcast. “He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the National League. And for some reason, people forget about that until Detroit is just top five offensively, and you’re like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta and all these guys, Jameson Williams, but you forget the guy slinging a rock around the yard. And I think Jared Goff is going to have another really elite season.”

While the Lions remain the former NFL cornerback’s top pick, he also cited their biggest concern that could bother Dan Campbell down the line in the regular season.

Richard Sherman Sees One ‘Real Concern’ With The Lions

The Lions have one of the fiercest offensive powers in the league with an elite quarterback, who has been one of the leading names in producing the best passing yards in the NFL for the past three years. Then Amon-Ra St. Brown is a four-time Pro Bowl winner, whereas Jahmyr Gibbs is the highest-paid running back in the league for a reason. Despite an unfavorable record last year, the Lions’ offense ranked fourth in the league, scoring a total of 481 points.

However, the defense could leave a question heading into the new season. Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is the leading name, but the franchise is missing two elite safeties: Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch. Some new offseason additions must step up alongside rookies like Derrick Moore and Keith Abney.

“They continue to be a great offense,” Sherman added in the same interview. “The concern, the real concern is defensively, like when you lose Terrion Arnold to the system, then you got, you know, when is Brian Branch going to be healthy? You know, when are your elite safeties going to be healthy? So, when is Brian Branch going to be back? When is Kerby Joseph going to be healthy? Like, those are two elite players.”

With these questions, the Lions’ defense will be tested, but all eyes will be on Jared Goff, who is set to enter his eleventh NFL season.

Jared Goff Has Quietly Become One Of The NFL’s Most Consistent QBs

Jared Goff often doesn’t get enough credit he deserves. For example, he was the QB with the second most passing yards (4564) after the NFL MVP Matthew Stafford. With that, Sherman believes he is set to deliver big numbers yet again, and his last few seasons show why.

He racked up over 4400 passing yards in each of his last four seasons, showing impressive consistency since arriving in Detroit. It also helps that he is surrounded by some notable elite players in the league. Playing under the new Lions OC Drew Petzing, Goff is anticipated to maintain those big numbers or even surpass them, which could help his team go deep in the postseason.