Rob Gronkowski Gives Honest Take on Lions’ Pro Bowler, Calls Him ‘Complete’ Player

Rob Gronkowski’s impressive resume gives him enough credibility to evaluate what it takes to be a complete football player. The New England Patriots legend is a four-time Super Bowl winner and a multi-time All-Pro. The former tight end recently revealed that the Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is among his favorite players to watch right now, calling him a complete player.

“One of my favorite players to watch in all of football right now is Jahmyr Gibbs,” Gronkowski said on a recent edition of the Dudes on Dudes with Gronk and Jules podcast. “He is just so flashy; he runs with power, he runs with speed, he does it all. I appreciate complete football players. Jahmyr Gibbs is a complete football player for his position at running back, and that’s why I love him.”

Besides the high praise, Gronkowski was also asked whether Gibbs would be his pick over the Falcons star Bijan Robinson.

Rob Gronkowski Weighs In On The Gibbs Vs Robinson Debate

Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson had a rat race in contract negotiations last month when both running backs signed their respective contract extensions. First, the Falcons All-Pro signed a massive $22.25 million-a-year contract on August 4, becoming the highest-paid RB in the league until Gibbs inked his extension hours later to dethrone him as the most expensive running back in the league with a $22.50 million-a-year deal.

The podcast co-host and Gronk’s former teammate Julian Edelman asked whether he would pick the Lions star over Robinson as the best running back in the NFL, and he gave a blunt answer.

“I think I am,” said Gronkowski without hesitation.

Gibbs and Robinson are both 24 and two of the most explosive running backs in the league. Both were picked in the first round of the 2023 draft, following a similar career path to be crowned two of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL. In addition to their contracts, their production has been fairly comparable over the past three seasons. However, Gibbs has a bigger role this season with an added responsibility as a bell cow for the Lions.

Jahmyr Gibbs Brings Far More Than Elite Rushing Ability To Lions’ O ffense

Jahmyr Gibbs is considered a complete player because of the wide range of skill sets he has besides his elite rushing ability. Other than his quick feet, the three-time Pro-Bowler possesses an elite catching ability, making him a trusted target for Jared Goff in the air alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta, and it clearly shows in his receiving numbers throughout his career.

While he has rushed for over 3,700 yards entering his fourth NFL season, he has also clocked 1,479 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns, and those numbers are expected to rise, as he is set to play 16 more regular-season games this year.

A football star is truly complete when they are also reliable at the end zone, where Gibbs succeeds. After the Week 1 game against the Saints, the RB now has 51 total career scrimmage touchdowns. He made his presence felt in this season opener after scoring the first two touchdowns for his team, showing how much of an impact he could make this season.