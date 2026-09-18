Lions Lose Another Starter in Shootout Loss to Bills

As if things could not get any worse for the Detroit Lions defense, they might be down another starting cornerback. The Lions lost 41-24 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin left the game late with an injury. Head coach Dan Campbell did not have an update on the status of Ya-Sin. However, the initial look is that the injury is not serious.

Detroit Lions CB Rock Ya-Sin Leaves Week 2 With Injury

The eight-year veteran has been off to a slow start this season. Ya-Sin gave up four catches for 43 yards in Week 2. The week prior, he gave up 54 yards in coverage, including a touchdown. He also had two penalties.

Ya-Sin was not expected to be in the starting mix. However, the team had to release Terrion Arnold after he was arrested on burglary and robbery charges. So, the depth cornerback, who started in six games the year prior, was thrown into the lineup for Week 1.

He joined a banged-up secondary that has been off to a slow start. Ya-Sin replaced Arnold. The team was also missing Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. Both are on the PUP. They let Amik Robertson leave in free agency and replaced him with Roger McCreary. In total, they had four new starting secondary members.

To make matters worse, the fifth starter was D.J. Reed, who struggled in Week 1 and was listed on the injury report coming into the game. The Lions secondary was expected to struggle, and they did.

It is unfortunate that Ya-Sin ended the game on an injury note.

Lions Might Have to Make a Move in the Secondary

The Lions had both Keith Abney and Ennis Rakestraw held out of this game as healthy inactives. So, the early thought is that one of them would step in if Ya-Sin were to miss any significant time. Abney was active in Week 1 and got work in the slot.

The team could try the rookie fifth-round pick on the outside, because that is where he played at Arizona State. However, he fell so far in the draft because he was projected more as a slot. Rakestraw competed with Ya-Sin to start on the outside. So, he is the likely candidate to start if Ya-Sin misses time.

Still, he is entering his third NFL season and has hardly been healthy enough to see the field. Despite being a second-round pick, it is hard for the Lions to have any confidence in Rakestraw.

The Lions were already linked to high-end cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Expectations were that the team might wait until after this game to see how the room looked before making a deal. Considering the secondary struggled and they had an injury occur, it is easy to think that the Lions are now going to get even more aggressive.