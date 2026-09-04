8-Year Veteran Labeled Key to Lions Season

The Detroit Lions‘ 2026 season could hinge on eight-year veteran Rock Ya-Sin. Despite being just a six-game starter for the team last year, his impact could define how strong the secondary is. Benjamin Solak of ESPN notes that the Lions defense is going to be tested, especially when Ya-Sin is playing man coverage.

“If the Lions struggle for speed and explosive plays in the secondary, DC Kelvin Sheppard will likely pivot to more zone coverages and rely on his rush to win passing downs for him,” wrote Solak. “That’s all well and good, but a lack of team speed matters once passes are complete and yards after the catch are available. Also, you will have to play man at some point — and when you do, Ya-Sin will be targeted. Since he entered the league, Ya-Sin is 12th among all corners in defensive penalties per coverage snap, though he was also ninth in average separation to targeted receivers, according to Next Gen Stats’ tracking data and coverage model. He needs to be just as sticky with fewer flags if the Lions’ secondary will be competitive.”

Ya-Sin is a solid depth cornerback, but over the course of the NFL season, he is going to be tested. That will determine how far the Lions go.

Detroit Lions Need a Big Season From Rock Ya-Sin

The Lions’ secondary has a lot of questions entering the season. Four of their five starters from last year are either gone or injured to start the year.

Right now, the Lions have Chuck Clark and Avonte Maddox slated to start at safety. Brian Branch is on the PUP with an Achilles injury. He might be back before Kerby Joseph, who is out with a back injury. The timeline for both to return is up in the air.

At cornerback, D.J. Reed is one of the returning starters. However, their two other cornerback spots are going to feature new starters. Keith Abney is pushing Roger McCreary to start in the slot.

This leaves Ya-Sin as the other outside cornerback. With Terrion Arnold out of the picture, the team is leaning on the veteran, who beat out former second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw for the spot.

Rock Ya-Sin Holds Down Number Two Cornerback Spot

Ya-Sin is a former second-round pick from Temple. He spent his first three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. However, after starting in 13 games as a rookie, he only started in 16 games in the two years combined after that.

The Colts traded him to Las Vegas after his third year, and he played out his rookie contract with the Raiders. He started in nine games. However, he has been on three teams in three seasons since then.

In those three seasons, he has seven combined starts. Now, he is entering his age-30 season. The combination of his age and not winning a starting job since 2022 can bring some concerns about what Ya-Sin can do this year.

If he struggles, they will have to look to Rakestraw, who has only been active for eight games in two NFL seasons.