ESPN Analyst Compares Lions Signing to Super Bowl Difference-Maker

Detroit Lions free agent cornerback Roger McCreary has a chance to be the next low-key signing that leads a team to the Super Bowl in 2026. Benjamin Solak of ESPN noted that when the Philadelphia Eagles signed Zach Baun in 2024, it was not looked at as an impact signing that would change the defense moving forward and launch them towards a Super Bowl. The same can be said about DeMarcus Lawrence signing with the Seattle Seahawks in 2025. Both of those moves were more impactful than expected. Now, Solak sees the same thing happening with McCreary on the Lions.

McCreary does check a few boxes that both Baun and Lawrence flashed before signing with their respective teams. All three flashed in moments. Lawrence had a longer career than the other two, but both Baun and McCreary proved that they belonged in the NFL during their rookie contracts. They just did not fit the team they started with.

Baun’s versatility worked against him, as he started 14 games in his first four years. McCreary was an inside-outside cornerback without a true home. So, he had 38 starts in his first four years, but ten in his last two years.

McCreary was traded to the Rams in 2025, but an injury caused him to never see the field for the team. This is where McCreary compares to Lawrence, who played in just four games before signing with Seattle.

So, Baun was a misfit in his defense and did not start much, and Lawrence was coming back from an injury-riddled season. McCreary checks all of those boxes. Like the other two, he signed with a contender.

Detroit Lions Need Roger McCreary in 2026

The Eagles linebacker core was weak before adding Baun, and Lawrence put the Seahawks’ pass rush over the top. In Detroit, the secondary is the biggest question entering the year, and McCreary can stabilize that.

Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed should be healthy, but both were banged up last year. At safety, both Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are recovering from injuries, and both have questionable outlooks for the 2026 season. If they can get an impact from McCreary early, he can help settle the room.

Roger McCreary Needs to Find the Right Fit

On paper, McCreary has all of the talent to break out. During his rookie year, he was a versatile chess piece with 662 snaps on the outside and 367 slot snaps. In 2024, he played 218 snaps on the outside and 585 snaps in the slot. The adjustment to the slot ended up improving his play.

His trajectory changed when Mike Vrabel was fired. The new coaching staff did not utilize his versatility as much, and they looked to replace him in the slot. He played 538 slot snaps but was not nearly as good.

In 2025, the Titans traded him, but he wound up playing just 39 snaps for the Los Angeles Rams due to injury. Now that he is healthy and has a better fit for his skill set, there is a reason to think he can get back to his 2023-24 ways.