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Lions Have New Secret Defensive Weapon: Analyst

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Roger McCreary
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SI on Lions' John Maakaron called defensive back Roger McCreary the Detroit Lions secret defensive weapon for 2026.

Successful teams around the NFL make under-the-radar signings every offseason. SI on Lions’ John Maakaron argued this week the Detroit Lions have that with free agent cornerback Roger McCreary.

Maakaron, though, went even further with his praise of McCreary, arguing the Lions could have a “secret weapon” for their defense in the veteran.

“McCreary has bounced around the league, but if defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard can unlock his full potential, the team will solidy even more a secondary that has struggled with consistency the past couple of seasons,” wrote Maakaron.

In 14 games last season for the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams, McCreary had 37 combined tackles and two pass defenses. He also had one interception.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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Lions Have New Secret Defensive Weapon: Analyst

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