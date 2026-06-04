Lions Have New Secret Defensive Weapon: Analyst

Successful teams around the NFL make under-the-radar signings every offseason. SI on Lions’ John Maakaron argued this week the Detroit Lions have that with free agent cornerback Roger McCreary.

Maakaron, though, went even further with his praise of McCreary, arguing the Lions could have a “secret weapon” for their defense in the veteran.

“McCreary has bounced around the league, but if defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard can unlock his full potential, the team will solidy even more a secondary that has struggled with consistency the past couple of seasons,” wrote Maakaron.

In 14 games last season for the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams, McCreary had 37 combined tackles and two pass defenses. He also had one interception.