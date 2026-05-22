Rookie Lions LB Predicted to Take on Big Role in First Season

Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder is ready to embrace a role in the team’s third unit as an avenue to making the final roster.
The fourth-round pick faces a crowded depth chart at linebacker, where the team just gave star Jack Campbell a major extension and added some new talent in free agency. Rolder said he is ready to make contributions on special teams, which could be the best opportunity for the talented linebacker to get playing time in his first season.
Jimmy Rolder Ready to Contribute on Special Teams
Speaking to team reporter Tim Twentyman this week, Rolder said he is excited at the opportunity to serve on Detroit’s special teams units.
“Special teams in the NFL is different than college,” Rolder said. “You take pride being on those units. That’s exactly what I’m going to do. Whatever role I have, I’m going to do at the best of my ability whether that’s starting linebacker, backup linebacker, special teams. Whatever it is I’m going to go out there and play hard for the team and play for my teammates and do it to the best of my ability.”
Lions general manager Brad Holmes said after the draft that he expected Rolder to serve on all of the team’s return and coverage units.
“Really thrilled to get him,” Holmes said, via Twentyman. “He’s a four-core special teams player.
“When you start talking about football player, man, some guys they don’t want to play special teams. Those guys that just want to play offense or just want to play defense and don’t want to play special teams. That says something about you as a football player.”
Holmes added that the team needs players who embrace the opportunity to serve on special teams, saying Rolder fits the mold perfectly.
“The guys that are just relentless on special teams,” Holmes said. “That’s what special teams is, man. Yeah, you have to have a certain body type on certain positions on special teams, so there’s some traits you like to have, but at the end of the day it’s about your attitude and Jimmy Rolder has that.”
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