Rookie Lions LB Predicted to Take on Big Role in First Season

Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder is ready to embrace a role in the team’s third unit as an avenue to making the final roster.

The fourth-round pick faces a crowded depth chart at linebacker, where the team just gave star Jack Campbell a major extension and added some new talent in free agency. Rolder said he is ready to make contributions on special teams, which could be the best opportunity for the talented linebacker to get playing time in his first season.

Jimmy Rolder Ready to Contribute on Special Teams

Speaking to team reporter Tim Twentyman this week, Rolder said he is excited at the opportunity to serve on Detroit’s special teams units.