Rookie Lions QB Faces Warning on Final Roster

The Detroit Lions are trying again to develop a long-term backup for quarterback Jared Goff after giving up on Hendon Hooker last year, but their latest project could still face a slow start.

The Lions added former Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer as an undrafted free agent, adding a bit of competition behind Goff. Though he had some impressive performances at the team’s early practices and earned praise from head coach Dan Campbell, Altmyer is expected to face a long road to making the final roster at the end of the summer.

Luke Altmyer Hit With Training Camp Warning

In a ranking of players on the roster bubble, reporter Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit noted that Altmyer is far from making the final roster. He ranked Altmyer as the No. 65 player of 90 heading into training camp, noting that his only path to making the team is through the practice squad.