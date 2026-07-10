Rookie Lions QB Faces Warning on Final Roster

The Detroit Lions are trying again to develop a long-term backup for quarterback Jared Goff after giving up on Hendon Hooker last year, but their latest project could still face a slow start.
The Lions added former Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer as an undrafted free agent, adding a bit of competition behind Goff. Though he had some impressive performances at the team’s early practices and earned praise from head coach Dan Campbell, Altmyer is expected to face a long road to making the final roster at the end of the summer.
Luke Altmyer Hit With Training Camp Warning
In a ranking of players on the roster bubble, reporter Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit noted that Altmyer is far from making the final roster. He ranked Altmyer as the No. 65 player of 90 heading into training camp, noting that his only path to making the team is through the practice squad.
“Altmyer has already been praised for his smarts and overwhelming confidence,” Reisman wrote. “Personally, I was impressed with some respectable arm strength, as well. But before we start anointing him a spot on the 53-man roster, Altmyer will have to show he can command an NFL offense during what is likely going to be a lengthy preseason stint.”
The Lions could have a strong chance to get Altmyer through to the practice squad, as he went undrafted after ending his college career, but a strong preseason could force the Lions into a difficult choice. The team brought back trusted veteran Teddy Bridgewater, who beat out Hooker for the backup job last season and prompted the Lions to part ways with the former third-round pick.
The Lions would likely view Altmyer as a long-term developmental project, one who could spend a year learning behind two veterans before making a bid at the No. 2 spot next year.
Luke Altmyer Looked Impressive to Dan Campbell
Altmyer has made the most of his early opportunities with the team, showing off his accuracy and arm strength at early practices. Campbell also praised his decisiveness, saying the rookie quarterback is making strides at seeing the field and making the right calls.
“He doesn’t lack confidence, that’s for sure,” Campbell told reporters on June 4. “I mean, what we thought he would be at this point, I would say, has kind of held true. What I mean by that is, man, he’s able to kind of retain the information we have given him so far.
“Feel like he’s getting a little bit better every day, talk about the processing speed of the quarterback. He’s got a lot on his plate, but he knows what the calls are, he knows where guys are supposed to be, the shifts, the motions.”
Drew Petzing, Detroit’s new offensive coordinator, also saw plenty of potential in Altmyer.
“Unflappable is the word that would come to mind. Every day, he’s the same guy,” said Petzing. “He puts in the same process, he works, he never seems overwhelmed by what we’re asking him to do or how we’re asking him to do it.
“He’s willing to learn and will work at it, which has been great.”
Rookie Lions QB Faces Warning on Final Roster