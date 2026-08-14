Rookie Lions QB Luke Altmyer Gets Strong Prediction After Preseason Debut

Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer has a chance to move up the depth chart after an unexpected change ahead of him, and tried to seize it in the team’s first preseason game.

The rookie quarterback got the majority of snaps in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, with late addition to the roster Joshua Dobbs getting a bit of time as well. Altmyer had a relatively strong performance, with a prediction he could move up the depth chart.

Luke Altmyer’s NFL Debut

In an early assessment of the team’s performance in the 16-14 loss to the Bengals, SI.com writer John Maakaron wrote that Altmyer met the moment in his first live NFL action.

“The undrafted free agent rookie did not let the moment get too big for him in his NFL debut, but he showcased his inexperience at times against a Bengals defense that played starters,” Maakaron wrote. “Early on, he was decisive and delivered strikes. As the game went on, some of his inexperience and propensity to hold on to the football too long became a little costly.”

Maakaron noted that Altmyer could have a chance to seize a spot on the 53-man roster, but a costly mistake in Thursday’s game could indicate that he has more work to do.

“If he is to land a spot on the roster, he will need to clean up some fundamentals and make sure he works on mastering the exchange from center and proper hand offs,” Maakaron wrote. “The turnover was costly, as the Bengals were able to find the end zone on a Joe Flacco pass to tight end Jack Endries for four yards.”

Maakaron noted that Altmyer settled after the interception, later throwing a touchdown to Tarik Black on a play where the receiver was flagged for offensive pass interference.

Lions Made Late Quarterback Change

The Lions had some turbulence in their quarterback room in the last week, with veteran Teddy Bridgewater unexpectedly heading off to retirement. The Lions quickly signed Dobbs to serve as their steady hand behind starter Jared Goff.

The changes could give Altmyer an opportunity to make the final roster, with Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit previously noting that he appeared headed that way.