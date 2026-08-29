Rookie Lions QB Put on Notice as Roster Decision Nears

The Detroit Lions had an unexpected change to their quarterback room this offseason, losing veteran Teddy Bridgewater to retirement and handing rookie Luke Altmyer a golden opportunity to make the final roster.

While the Lions still added new veteran competition for Altmyer, one team insider believes he is within a coin flip of making the final 53-man roster — needing only a strong performance in the team’s final preseason game.

Luke Altmyer’s Final Change to Make Roster Impression

SI.com writer Vito Chirco broke down the odds that Altmyer would make the team, warning that the rookie would need a strong final audition.

“Altmyer direly needs to deliver a solid, mistake-free showing on Saturday. And while it wouldn’t necessarily cement his spot on Detroit’s season-opening roster, it would go a long way toward increasing his odds of doing so.”

Chirco noted that Lions head coach Dan Campbell issued a similar warning, saying he needed to play “good, smart football” in the preseason finale and take care of the ball.

“We don’t want the wild plays, and then there’s an ill-advised throw across the middle for an interception – those won’t get it done,” Campbell said. “So just be smart, take what’s there, run the offense and that’ll go a long way. Consistency.”

Chirco gave Altmyer a roughly 45% chance of making the final roster out of training camp, though that would not be his only avenue to stick with the team. Altmyer would likely return as a member of the practice squad, and his status as an undrafted free agent would mean he likely clears waivers.

Joshua Dobbs in Control of No. 2 Spot

The Lions brought on well-traveled veteran Josh Dobbs after Bridgewater’s retirement, and he appears in line for the No. 2 spot. Reporter Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit noted that Campbell has preferred to go with veteran signal-callers to back up Jared Goff, allowing the younger players to develop from the practice squad or No. 3 spot.

“But under Dan Campbell, the Lions have seemingly preferred to have a veteran set of eyes behind Goff,” Reisman wrote. “Be it Bridgewater, David Blough, or Kyle Allen, the Lions almost always wanted a seasoned player among the quarterback reserves, with the lone exception being 2024 (Hendon Hooker, Jake Fromm).”

Reisman noted that Campbell spelled out his preferences, saying he’s more comfortable with a veteran quarterback as Goff’s insurance policy.