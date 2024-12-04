Lions Part Ways With Rookie Safety After Roster Struggles

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed his team's offensive problems during his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Ticket on September 17.

The Detroit Lions found a gem in rookie safety Loren Strickland, who signed with the team as an undrafted rookie out of Ball State and impressed enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

But after failing to crack the defensive rotation and playing exclusively on special teams, Strickland’s time in Detroit could be coming to an end. The Lions announced on Wednesday that they waived the rookie safety, which USA Today’s Jeff Risdon noted could make way for a pair of new additions.

“The recent additions of linebackers Jamal Adams and Ezekiel Turner and the anticipated need to add more impactful help on the injury-riddled Detroit defense necessitated waiving Strickland,” Risdon wrote.

Lions Could Have Other Plans for Rookie Safety

The 24-year-old Strickland appeared in six games for the Lions, logging a total of 71 snaps on special team and none on defense.

Risdon predicted that he could still have a future with the Lions as a long-term project who could return this week to the practice squad.

“Should he clear waivers, expect Strickland back on Detroit’s practice squad,” Risdon wrote. “His physical presence as a safety and on punt and kick coverage units has some real value and long-term developmental potential for the Lions.”

New Addition Ready to Make a Difference

The Lions made a key addition to their defense this week, signing the former All-Pro Adams to help bring reinforcement after a series of injuries, including one for linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

Adams said he was happy to join a physical defense, saying he’s will do to whatever the team needs.