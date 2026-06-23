Lions Late-Round Rookie’s Stock Soars After Braylon Edwards’ Recent Endorsement

After coming up short of a postseason berth last season, the Detroit Lions prioritized the 2026 NFL Draft to add more firepower to the roster and strengthen depth—an area where Dan Campbell struggled to find footing amid a pile of injuries. With the franchise having seven picks, seven rookies were added to the squad in April.

While the first round pick, Blake Miller, and the second round pick, Derrick Moore, have been dominating the conversations as potential starters with bright futures, the fourth round selection, Jimmy Rolder, could be another name who could turn heads with his performance, per the former Cleveland Browns Pro-Bowler, Braylon Edwards.

“What they got was none other than University of Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder. Kind of excited to see what his journey is going to be,” said Edwards on Woodward Sports. “Like, you know, we have a man. We know he’s going to be a special teams guy fighting for a starting spot. But I think they like this kid. And I think when you watch the Derek Moore highlights, you can’t help but notice Jimmy Rolder and vice versa.”

Jimmy Rolder’s Michigan Production Suggests He Can Outplay His Draft Slot

Both Derek Moore and Jimmy Rolder played for the Michigan Wolverines, bringing their prior chemistry to Ford Field from college football. Rolder has the hit-first and competitive fire that could fit well in Dan Campbell’s playbook next season.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing roughly 240 pounds, he moves surprisingly fast for his size. Although he was a fourth-round pick by the Lions, his production for the Wolverines told a different story, especially in the 2025 season when he was one of the defensive engines of his team.

After moving into the full-time role as a Will linebacker, he became one of Michigan’s one of the top defenders, logging 73 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks, while he won the Roger Zatkoff Award for his stellar display.

Being a former Michigan player, Braylon Edwards is always excited to see Wolverines players in the big league, which is why he has high hopes for the duo of Derrick Moore and Jimmy Rolder. While the defensive end is expected to be an immediate starter in the 2026 season, the linebacker may have a slightly different role in his rookie campaign.

Jimmy Rolder Could Fill Different Roles for Lions in 2026

Following the exit of the veteran LB Alex Anzalone to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Lions’ linebacker room has a spot to fill. The 22-year-old might have a two-fold role moving into the 2026 campaign.

The franchise picked Rolder, knowing that he could make an immediate impact on the special team from the first day. In addition, his big frame and aggressive playing style make him tailor-made for the special team unit.

On the other hand, Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, and Malcolm Rodriguez remain the favorite starting linebackers for the Lions ahead of the new season, but Rodler could emerge as a rotational Will linebacker. However, the rookie’s real test will be during the training camp starting on July 25, when he has to prove whether he can emulate the college production on the big stage.