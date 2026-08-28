Lions Projected to Target Outside Help After Roster Cuts

The Detroit Lions‘ offensive line is far from resolved. So much so that there is a chance one or two names get cut or traded from the roster, making their own 53-man roster moves end up on the Lions.

Mike Payton of A to Z Sports predicted just that in his latest 53-man roster projection. Payton noted that the Lions are likely to keep at least nine offensive linemen, but only seven on the current roster are locks. While it is not clear who they would sign based on roster cuts, they could. Payton has two spots on the roster set for free agents.

Not only that, he projects it could be someone to push for a starting spot.

“As Campbell mentioned Tuesday, that guard job is wide open, and he’s still not just giving it to Mahogany,” wrote Payton. “If the Lions can claim somebody off waivers, find someone in free agency, or make a trade, that changes the entire picture. I think the Lions want a guy who can start and a guy who can push Mahogany.”

It might speak to the ability of Mahogany that a player claimed off waivers could push for a starting spot. Still, he has been the best of the group, and the others are struggling to stick on the roster.

Detroit Lions Offensive Line Room is Unsettled

As of now, the five penciled-in starters are Penei Sewell, Christian Mahogany, Tate Ratledge, Blake Miller, and Juice Scruggs. They have Miles Frazier as a versatile piece who is young and signed beyond this year. So, he sticks around. Larry Borom is the swing tackle and gives them a seventh lineman.

Cade Mays is heading to the IR with a designation to return. Giovanni Manu is injured and likely to be waived. Ben Bartch has not been healthy enough to keep his spot on the roster. Seth McLaughlin went from competing to start to competing for a roster spot, and right now Payton has him out.

This leaves Melvin Priestly, Michael Niese, Mason Miller, Devin Cochran, and Gus Hartwig. None of them were very serious contenders for the roster.

For the time being, Bartch and McLaughlin are likely roster candidates. However, it would be easy to see them being pushed by players cut by other teams.

Lions Have List of Cut Candidates

NFL.com went through some of the more notable cut candidates across the NFL landscape. James Hudson is on the chopping block with the New England Patriots, but mostly has tackle experience.

CBS Sports went through its top 20 potential cut candidates and listed two options who would compete in Detroit. First is Evan Neal of the New York Giants. Carter Bahns of CBS Sports notes that Neal is a former first-round pick looking to rebuild his career at guard.

He also noted Trevor Penning of the Los Angeles Chargers. Penning is another former first-round pick and gave it a shot at guard with a new team. However, Detroit is thin enough to take the swing.