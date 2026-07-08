Lions Safety Kerby Joseph’s Latest Viral Video Reignites Recovery Concerns

The Detroit Lions‘ 2025 season could not have been more different from the season before, as they went from winning the NFC North crown to finishing last in the table. The primary reason behind the downfall was the wave of injuries throughout the season, with the safety Kerby Joseph’s Week 6 knee injury becoming one of the turning points of the season, eventually derailing the defense’s performance and the team’s momentum.

Nine months after the injury, the 25-year-old is still under rehabilitation with no definite answer to his comeback. However, his latest TikTok video has cast real doubt about his recovery this offseason.

In his new social media post, he was seen doing some dance moves while also bending his injured left knee. While it might look like a positive sign, the ending of the video was hard to ignore, as Joseph lost his balance and fell on his suitcase, leaving a mark on the wall. The awkward fall left fans wondering whether his knee is in good shape to handle the demand on the gridiron once again.

Joseph is still under recovery, which was why he wasn’t given the green signal to take part in the recently concluded OTAs and mini camp, whereas Dan Campbell has given no clarity on whether he will be ready to join the training camp taking place later this month.

The Lions Are Still Waiting for Clarity on Kerby Joseph’s Future

Kerby Joseph was a third-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, becoming an integral part of the Lions’ defense from his rookie year when he featured in all 17 games. He started 46 games in his first three NFL seasons until last season’s injury put his football future in serious doubt when he suffered possible cartilage and meniscus damage in his left knee, even though the franchise never disclosed the details of the injury.

Due to Joseph’s absence from the OTAs, Campbell was questioned about whether the safety would return for his fourth NFL season, but the head coach gave a dubious answer

“I don’t know. I honestly do not know,” Campbell said in early June. “I know this; we’ve done everything we can do, and he’s done everything he can do to this point.”

Until the 25-year-old returns to the field and takes part in football activities, it is hard to determine whether he can make his way back to the Lions’ starting lineup. Given the uncertainty over his future, the Honolulu Blues have reinforced their secondary this offseason.

Veteran Additions Give the Lions Valuable Insurance Behind Kerby Joseph

When healthy, Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch were one of the elite safety duos in the league, including at the start of last season, as the Lions had a 4-1 record in their first 5 games until the former was hit with the injury blow. Following Joseph, Branch was ruled out of the last season due to an Achilles tendon injury.

As an insurance policy, the general manager, Brad Holmes, overhauled the safety unit of the organization with two major veteran additions, who are likely to be in Week 1. They received a massive boost with the arrival of the former Baltimore Ravens star Chuck Clark and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Christian Izien. What’s more, Dan Jackson and Loren Strickland have impressed on special teams and added the required depth to the unit, showing the team could be competitive even if Joseph misses the entire 2026 season due to his injury.