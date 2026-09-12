Lions vs. Saints: Where and How to Watch Sunday’s Week 1 Game

No more offseason talk, no more waiting. The Detroit Lions are finally taking the field tomorrow, officially kicking off their 2026 campaign, with the real test about to begin after weeks of preparation through training camp and preseason games. Dan Campbell’s men will be playing their first game of the season on home turf against the New Orleans Saints, hoping to start the campaign on a high note.

Here’s everything you need to know about how and where to watch the Lions’ season opener on Sunday.

Opponent: New Orleans Saints

Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Starting Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ford Field Stadium, Detroit, Michigan.

Television Broadcast Options:

Lions’ season opener will be televised nationally on FOX, but if you are in Detroit or New Orleans, there are also other TV options.

Detroit market’s channel: WJBK FOX 2

New Orleans market’s channel: WVUE FOX 8

Live Streaming Options:

Like the TV, the streaming options vary from national to local.

Nationwide stream: If you are an out-of-market fan, you can watch the game on NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

Phone or tablet stream: The NFL+ app will be streaming the game live tomorrow, but the viewing device is limited to mobile or tablet.

Local market stream: If you are in the local market of Detroit or New Orleans, numerous streaming options include Hulu +, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Live TV. All these platforms have the local FOX channels.

Radio Broadcast Options:

Nationwide radio: SiriusXM

For the Lions fans: 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM) in the Detroit area

For Saints fans: WWL Radio (870 AM and 105.3 FM) in the New Orleans area

Detroit Lions Stars to Watch Against the New Orleans Saints

With the Lions starters skipping the preseason, it will be the first test of the revamped roster following major offseason upgrades. All eyes will be on Jahmyr Gibbs, who recently signed a contract extension, making him the highest-paid running back in the NFL. With David Montgomery gone, he has big shoes to fill, taking on extra workload as the bell cow.

The highly anticipated rookie Blake Miller, drafted by Detroit in the first round, will be under pressure to deliver in his NFL debut. He will be handling Saints edge rushers at right tackle, while the veteran All-Pro Penei Sewell will be standing at left tackle.

Coming off an impressive 14.5 sacks last season, Aidan Hutchinson will lead the Lions defense yet again. The two-time Pro Bowler will be going against the Saints’ Kelvin Banks and Taliese Fuaga tomorrow. In addition, the Lions secondary will be under watch without the star secondary duo of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. The veteran replacements, Avonte Maddox and Chuck Clark, will have the challenge of living up to it.

Meanwhile, the Lions and Saints have faced each other in the regular NFL season 27 times.

Sunday’s Showdown Could Give One Team the Overall Lead

The Sunday clash between the two teams will be their 28th regular-season game, and they currently have an equal number of victories against each other. While the Lions have won 13, the Saints also have 13 victories, with one game ending in a tie.

So, whoever wins the Week 1 game will go ahead in a neck-and-neck regular-season record with a total of 14 wins. Beyond the regular season, the NFC teams had a sole playoff battle in 2012 when the Saints beat the Lions in the Wild Card Round. Dan Campbell’s side got the better of their Sunday rival in their last meeting in 2023, winning 33-28.