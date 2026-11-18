The Detroit Lions could have two of the most interesting free agent names on the market this offseason, according to Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Graziano noted that LaPorta has a better chance of hitting free agency. However, Fowler added that if Branch did hit free agency, he would get a massive extension.

“I’d mention Lions tight end Sam LaPorta here, too,” wrote Graziano when discussing the top upcoming free agents. “He could be the odd man out that Detroit couldn’t end up fitting into its extension budget.”

Later, Fowler agreed with LaPorta and made sure to include Branch.

“And speaking of LaPorta and the Lions, safety Brian Branch has been great since returning from injury,” added Fowler. “He’d do very well.”

The two players are coming back from offseason surgeries, and they are in the last year of their deals.

Detroit Lions Have Two Tough Decisions to Make With Brian Branch and Sam LaPorta

LaPorta is the tougher decision of the two. The former second-round pick hit the ground running with 889 yards in his rookie season.

However, he has been unable to replicate that since. He dropped to 726 yards the following season. He went from 45.4 yards per game to a career high of 54.3 yards per game in his third NFL season. However, he only played nine games due to a back injury and finished the year with 489 yards.

Through nine games this season, Laporta has 415 yards. So he has not been able to build on that after the injury. The team’s best option for him might be the franchise tag.

Lions Could Tag LaPorta and Extend Branch

On the other end, Brian Branch is another former second-round pick who’s coming back from a serious Achilles injury. However, his ascension has been much more linear.

Branch was a part-time starter in his rookie season but made the Pro Bowl in his second NFL season. He was on his way to making another Pro Bowl and perhaps an All-Pro in his third season. But the devastating injury cut his season short after 12 games.

He’s only been back for four games so far, but he has already made a big impact on the defense. It looks like of the two, he will be much easier for the Lions to extend.

The Lions can work on extending Branch first. Once that is done, they can move on to LaPorta, knowing that they have the franchise tag available for him.

That also makes the chances of LaPorta coming back less likely. If Branch has a big cap hit, the team might not want to absorb the one-year hit of LaPorta. Especially because they have already paid Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Jahmyr Gibbs.