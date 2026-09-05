Lions Stars Could Face Long Wait for Massive Extensions

The Detroit Lions have had a busy offseason when it comes to extensions, and they have two more major decisions to make. Both safety Brian Branch and tight end Sam LaPorta are entering the last year of their rookie deals.

The Lions would like to extend both based on their play, but both have injury questions entering the season that make extending them complicated. With that in mind, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN predicted that it might take a while before either signs an extension.

“Branch is starting the year on the reserve/physically unable to perform list due to last year’s Achilles tear, but he is a top-five safety when healthy,” wrote Fowler. “LaPorta returned from injury, and this could be a case where an in-season deal makes the most sense. Like Branch, LaPorta has a case as a top-five player at his position. Expect Detroit to make efforts to keep both. It might just take a while.”

It is a complicated situation, where both will be among the highest-paid players at their position, but both bring questions entering the year. Do the Lions really want to pay either with a cloud lingering over their heads?

Detroit Lions Might Take a While to Extend Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch

LaPorta is banged up this offseason; he was banged up last offseason, and his production has dropped in every season since his rookie year. He went from 889 yards to 726 yards in his second year. Last year, he only had 489 yards. Now, the Lions have to decide if he is worth being paid near the top of the market at tight end.

Kyle Pitts signed a deal worth $17.7M per year. LaPorta will almost certainly top that. Trey McBride is making $19M per year, and George Kittle is making $19.1M. The question is whether LaPorta can top that. The last layer is Tucker Kraft being a division rival and being due a contract at the same time. LaPorta will want to have a deal similar to his.

So, it makes sense that the Lions would want to see him produce for a few weeks before giving him that type of deal.

Lions Will Be Delicate With Brian Branch Extension

Branch is just as difficult. He will be recovering from an Achilles injury, and the question will revolve around how much he gets paid in regard to his position. He plays both safety and in the slot and will expect to be paid near the top of his position. However, he has not been named an All-Pro and is coming off an injury.

Derwin James makes $25.2M per year, and Kyle Hamilton makes $25.1M per year. At cornerback, that is similar to Jaycee Horn, and it makes him the sixth-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. Alontae Taylor is a slot cornerback who signed for over $19M per year this offseason.

So, $20M per year is a floor, and he will likely end up closer to $25M. Still, do the Lions really want to give him that before he takes the field after his injury? It will make for a tough negotiation.