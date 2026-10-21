Lions Star Gets Brutally Honest Amid Contract Standoff

The Detroit Lions and Sam LaPorta have had their contract talks get a bit contentious. Reports are that the two sides have broken off talks, and right now there does not appear to be an end in sight. LaPorta joined the Pardon My Take podcast, where he made his feelings very clear about how he feels about the contract negotiations.

LaPorta does not feel that Detroit is showing him love.

“I think the combination of getting your heartstrings twisted as well as the violent sport we play, it sucks,” admitted LaPorta. “It’s disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt.”

LaPorta referenced his season-ending back surgery last year, and how the team is now more concerned with his level of play when he returns than the fact that he went out of his way for the team.

“Like last year, whatever it was, Week 9, Week 10, I break my fucking back for this team,” said LaPorta. “And then I’m going out there this year, and I’m ballin. And maybe they’re just not showing the love.”

Detroit Lions Might Not Sign Tight End Sam LaPorta

LaPorta added that he wants to finish his career with the Lions. However, if he does not get the contract he feels he deserves with Detroit, he knows that other teams are going to pay him.

“So I’m going to continue to do my thing and ball out, and in three months if I don’t get to wear the Honolulu Blue and play for the Lions anymore, it’s going to be all good,” admitted LaPorta. “I’ll go get paid somewhere else. So, whatever.”

LaPorta noted that he has been in talks with his agent throughout the process to vent about things. His agent is likely making it clear that LaPorta will be one of the most prized players and the top tight end on the free-agent market. This could create a bidding war, which will lead to LaPorta getting paid.

Lions Could Franchise Tag LaPorta

Last week, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press made a prediction that the Lions would franchise tag LaPorta. He noted that LaPorta will be in demand, and the Lions will not let him get away with nothing.

“My best guess on how this plays out is the Lions sign Branch to an extension later this fall and have the franchise tag to use on LaPorta,” wrote Birkett. “That could prompt him to get a deal done − or drive a wedge further between the two sides.”

Based on the comments from LaPorta, this will likely drive another wedge. LaPorta would have to go out and prove himself in a contract year for a second straight season when he is not sure why the Lions will not give him long-term money.

He will lose the opportunity to make as much as possible on the open market, and is risking injury once again.

Still, the Lions have the right to do so, and they might try to use it to extend the deadline to get a contract done. So, while LaPorta is disappointed now, things could turn quickly.