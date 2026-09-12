Division Rival Hands Lions Blueprint for Sam LaPorta Extension

The Detroit Lions waited for the Atlanta Falcons to extend running back Bijan Robinson before slightly topping that deal a day later with Jahmyr Gibbs. So, when the Green Bay Packers extended tight end Tucker Kraft, it might have laid out the framework for a deal that the team could offer Sam LaPorta soon.

Detroit and LaPorta have been engaged in contract talks as the tight end enters the last year of his rookie contract. His injury questions have been a question that has made negotiations tough. However, the Packers worked out a four-year deal worth $75M, with the potential to reach $92M. He also got a $26.2M signing bonus. Kraft is coming back from a torn ACL.

So, the deal has a floor to help the team if he does not recover well from injury, but it also has a ceiling if Kraft does hit his incentives. This could be how the Lions structure the LaPorta contract.

Detroit Lions Could Copy Green Bay Packers With Sam LaPorta Contract

Over the extent of the four-year deal, Kraft would make $18.75M per year. This is the third-highest behind Trey McBride and George Kittle. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Kraft will make $19.66M per year over the first three seasons.

If Kraft hits his fourth year, he will likely have hit his incentives and thus made his deal worth $92M. The team could also give him another extension after that third season. So, the deal could easily be viewed as a three-year, $59M deal. That would make him the highest-paid tight end from an average value basis. If he hits every marker to get to $92M, it would be $23M per year, which would shatter the tight end market.

Kraft sees it as himself topping the market. The Packers see the protection of making him the third highest-paid tight end.

The Lions need to follow this structure so that LaPorta can feel good about the short-term money and the team can be protected in the long term.

Lions Must Beat Kraft Deal

Waiting to pay LaPorta likely cost them a bit, because they are going to have come in over the top of a Kraft contract. However, the team did not have a problem doing the same thing with Jahmyr Gibbs.

Robinson signed a deal worth $66.75M, averaging $22.25M per year. He made $51.067M in guaranteed salary. So, the Lions offered Gibbs $67.5M, averaging $22.5M. He got $51.47M in guaranteed salary. So, they came in just over the top.

The three-year value of $19.66M, the total value of $92M, and the $26.2M signing bonus are likely the biggest things that LaPorta will be seeking to top. The question will be how the team handles the fourth year, and what type of incentives they place on him to max out his salary.

It will cost the Lions in money and on the salary cap. However, it will save the team time by following this framework and making a few tweaks.