Returning Lions Star Dubbed ‘Absolute X-Factor’ for 2026 Campaign

The Detroit Lions could not have asked for better timing. An extra dose of optimism came in less than a week before the beginning of training camp for the 2026 season. The franchise’s starting tight end, Sam LaPorta, is set to return to action during training camp after he was recently cleared by the doctors.

ESPN analyst Pat McAfee recently talked about his return on the Pat McAfee Show, where the show’s on-air personality Evan Fox was fired up, like other Lions fans, providing an eye-catching stat about the tight end and how he could be a game-changer for Dan Campbell next season.

“I would say everything is OK right now. Quick Sam LaPorta stat for you guys: when he is on the field, the Lions are 32-10; when he is off the field, we are 4-5 without him,” said Evan Fox on the recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show. “He is an absolute X-factor for this offense for Jared Goff; in terms of the Lions in general, we are a bit under the radar right now.”

Followed by a back injury, the 25-year-old missed the final eight games of the Lions’ last season, which took a direct toll on their performance. The franchise failed to make the playoffs. Here is how LaPorta could be key to the Lions’ offense.

What Makes Sam LaPorta Lions’ ‘Absolute X-Factor’

Sam LaPorta is one of the cornerstones for the Lions because he helps to glue the entire offense together. When he is in action, he doesn’t allow defenses to safely play coverage schemes, which creates fresh opportunities for his teammates. While quarterback Jared Goff was effective last season, securing the second spot after Matthew Stafford, the Lions’ tight end’s absence in the second half of the season seemingly affected his production.

As per the SideLion Report, the signal-caller’s numbers took a noticeable hit after LaPorta was sidelined. Without the TE, his passing completion rate was 62.6% with a 94.6 passer rating. But those numbers were 74% and 117.7 when he played the first nine games alongside the 25-year-old.

Moreover, his physicality puts him in the driver’s seat. Standing at 6 feet 3 inches and weighing about 245 pounds, when the defender counters his speed by lining up nickel or dime packages, he uses his physicality to keep smaller safeties at bay.

Since LaPorta was not cleared for the OTAs and mini camp, the training camp will be his first drill with the team this offseason.

When Will Sam LaPorta Join the Lions at Training Camp?

Sam LaPorta has been out of action for approximately eight months after suffering the injury in a victory against the Washington Commanders in Week 10. He repaired the herniated disc through lumbar microdiscectomy surgery. He was under full rehabilitation for the past few months, including May and June, when the OTAs and the mini camp took place.

The Lions’ training camp is officially starting on July 25, but LaPorta will be joining on July 28— the date all the veterans are set to report. Hence, the full squad training will kick off on July 29.