Lions TE Sam LaPorta Fires Back to Contract Backlash

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta made some headlines when he joined the Pardon My Take Podcast and told them that he would sign for big money with another team if the Lions could not get a deal done with him. Head coach Dan Campbell stormed out of a press conference after telling Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that he was trying to turn those comments and the LaPorta contract saga into a distraction.

After LaPorta initially was not present for the Lions media availability the day after his interview aired, he talked to reporters to clear the air about his feelings on the team and where things stand between the two sides.

“Yeah, I feel bad if there was any sort of distraction to the team, teammates, coaches,” said LaPorta on the reaction to his comments. “But I think there was maybe a bit of a misconception with, I guess — like my intentions are, I want to play for this team. I give everything I have. My teammates do as well. They all love me, respect me, and support me, and they want to see me be happy and compensated.”

He noted that no one in the locker room sees this as a distraction, and they all hope for him to be paid, as he said in the podcast. They also understand if he does not get paid by the Lions, another team will likely do that.

Detroit Lions Tight End Sam LaPorta Opens Up on Backlash to Comments

LaPorta said that while he regrets the way his comments were taken, he is not sure that he regrets the comments he made.

“I don’t know if I regret it,” stated LaPorta. “I just don’t expect other people to understand. We’re very blessed. Like, I’m getting paid millions of dollars this year. So you have to take it with a grain of salt. It’s coming from a stance of, like, I want security for me and my family. But also when I reflect on other people in the league, I feel like I’m doing just as good of a job, if not better. And I want to be paid like those guys.”

The former 34th overall pick noted that the negotiations have not been a distraction for him, despite the media questioning.

“I don’t think so,” said LaPorta on whether this has changed his preparation. “I’ve not really changed the way I prepare. Yeah, you know, I’m going to give it my all, every week. And starting with this weekend, like, huge game coming up, trying to take a lead in the division here, go 1-0, and see what we can do there.”

LaPorta Has No Contract Update

When asked what LaPorta thought was holding up a contract, he noted that it would be complicated to get into with his agent.

“I don’t know if I care to expand on that because we could be here all day, but take that up with my agent,” said LaPorta.

He also added that there has not been any update since the Lions and LaPorta cut off contract discussions earlier in the season. Right now, LaPorta is focused on improving his value for whoever will pay him. The Lions are waiting to see how he finishes the year before they make a decision.

It is a tough stalemate for both sides that has led to some contentious comments from the player.