Sam LaPorta’s Latest Health Update Is Great News For Lions

As part of what was a 2025 campaign that ultimately resulted in missing the NFL postseason, the Detroit Lions were without tight end Sam LaPorta for the final eight games of their schedule after he underwent season-ending microdiscectomy surgery to repair a fully herniated disc.

LaPorta, who was fully cleared for action last month following a successful rehabilitation following his surgery, is looking forward to helping the Lions return to the playoffs and reclaim their spot atop the NFC North Division standings.

Detroit Lions Tight End Sam LaPorta Says That He’s Feeling Like His Old Self

LaPorta admitted that in the initial stages of Training Camp, there was some rust to shake off, but that he’s feeling more and more like his old self.

“I felt like early on, I was knocking off a little bit of rust,” LaPorta said via WXYZ’s Will Burchfield. “I feel really good with where I’m at, my conditioning has certainly gone up, and I’ve gotten a lot of snaps and reps in practice. I feel really good with where I’m at.”

“I think my brain was moving faster than my body at the beginning of my camp. I’ve seen a lot of looks and a lot of different play calls in and out of the huddle,” he continued. “But, really lining up and putting your hand in the ground and doing it again is different; I hadn’t done it since last November.

“Early on in camp, I got hit and bodyslammed a few times. It’s just another good reminder that I can still do this and do it at a high level.”

Last season in the nine games he appeared in, LaPorta racked up 489 receiving yards on 40 receptions with three touchdowns.

Sam LaPorta Praised The Lions’ Director Of Player Health In Late July

Following the first Training Camp practice in late July, LaPorta gave a shoutout to Lions director of player health Brett Fischer, whom he credits for giving him a major mental boost.

“Just waiting for the nerve strength to come back, being told it might not come back, all those feelings of maybe not being able to play again, it sucks sitting on the couch, my wife got the short end of the stick with that every night,” LaPorta said via WXYZ’s Will Burchfield. “I’d be telling her, ‘Man, I really hope God allows me to get my nerve strength back and get to play football again.’ She’s like, ‘You’re fine. The doctor says you’re going to be fine, the training staff says you’re going to be great. You’re gonna come back and be great.’

“So shoutout to her, shoutout to Brett Fischer. The entire athletic training staff has been amazing throughout his process.”

LaPorta, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, also said that he’s going to allow his agent to take care of getting a new deal.

“I think for everybody that’s on the roster, money is motivation,” he said. “This is our job now, to get to provide for your family is incredible. But for now, I’m just gonna let my agent and the organization handle that.”