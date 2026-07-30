Returning Lions Star Reveals When He Finally Regained Full Strength After Injury

Football is officially back with the start of training camp. The Detroit Lions also started their preparations for the 2026 season, as the veterans and the rookies had their first practice at the Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park, Michigan, yesterday. The tight end Sam LaPorta was one of the familiar faces who returned to the gridiron from a back injury and had reps with the rest of the squad.

During the training camp, the 25-year-old addressed the media, talking about the injury recovery that sidelined him for the rest of last season. He also opened up about how and when he exactly regained his full strength before he was given the green signal to take part in the training camp, considering he refrained from participating in the OTAs and the mini camp in the spring.

“The nerve strength came back in phases,” LaPorta said about his injury recovery process. “It started with the glute, then worked down the hamstring, then the calf. Honestly, probably just two or three months ago the full strength came back, and you could see the muscle atrophy start to diminish and grow that strength back.”

The Lions TE played the first nine games of the 2025 season, but it took a painful turn after he suffered a fully herniated disc in his lower back. It compressed his nerve roots, leading to a microdiscectomy surgery in November last year. It happened during the Lions’ Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders, which they won by 44-22, but it proved to be LaPorta’s last game of the season following the injury.

Given it was a nerve issue, the tight end believed during the recovery process that he may not get the opportunity to suit up and play football again.

Sam LaPorta’s Recovery Tested More Than Just His Body

Sam LaPorta had doubts about his future in football following the injury because a nervous system injury also comes with psychological pressure, taking a toll on his mental health. With no exact timeline for nerve regeneration, it could leave athletes in doubt whether the strength would eventually come back. During the same interview, the Pro-Bowler shed light on the mental hurdle during his recovery process.

“Every night I’d be telling her (LaPorta’s wife), ‘Man, I really hope God allows me to get my nerve strength back and get to play football again.” the Lions star added.

Dan Campbell and the Lions camp would certainly be delighted to get him back in the squad. At the top of his game, the 2023 Pro-Bowler could be a difference-maker. While he is making his big comeback from the herniated disc injury, other top tight ends in the league have made previously successful returns from the same issues.

NFL Tight Ends Have Successfully Returned From Similar Injuries

The legendary Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski battled many injuries throughout his football career, including lower back issues caused by herniated discs and severe nerve compression.

When he was at the University of Arizona, he first encountered the issue and had his first microdiscectomy surgery in 2009. Then he had two more surgeries related to herniated discs in 2013 and 2016 when he was playing for the Pats. After his third back surgery, he still played five more years.

Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert also endured a herniated disc issue in 2016 when he required back surgery. Similar to LaPorta, it also caused nerve pain in his leg.

However, he successfully returned to the gridiron following the injury and played until the 2020 season. While the Lions star feared for his career, these similar injuries to the NFL tight ends and their eventual successful returns suggest LaPorta should be just fine.