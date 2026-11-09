Lions Make Sam LaPorta Trade Decision

The Detroit Lions have received trade calls on star tight end Sam LaPorta, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. With the team 6-2 and still hopeful to get a deal done with the second-round pick, they have turned down the offers.

“The Lions have received calls on TE Sam LaPorta, but teams have gotten the impression that Detroit would like to keep him and try to work out a long-term deal eventually,” tweeted Fowler.

Earlier in the season, LaPorta drew headlines by acknowledging he was not pleased with where the contract talks have gone. He added that if a deal does not get done with the Lions, he plans to hit free agency and get paid.

This led to speculation that the team could listen to offers if they head one that would meet their needs. However, Fowler has noted that the team is not listening, and they are more focused on getting a deal done.

Detroit Lions Turn Down Sam LaPorta Trade Offers

Getty Sam LaPorta #87 of the Detroit Lions celebrates

LaPorta is a former 35th overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft. He hit the ground running with elite production, which has him thinking he could get paid like one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

However, after producing 889 yards as a rookie, he has been unable to get to that ceiling. LaPorta had 726 yards the following season. He went from 52 yards per game down to 45 yards per game. Fortunately, he did improve on a per-game basis in year three.

However, he only played nine games. So, his 54 yards per game led to 489 yards. LaPorta was coming off of an injury and saw his production dip in two straight years.

The way he sees it, he came back from a devastating injury for the team, and his per-game metrics were up. Unfortunately, he has not been as good this year, which complicates matters.

Lions Have to Make Decision on LaPorta

LaPorta is down to 49.9 yards per game. For his career, he averages 1.71 yards per game. His career low before this year was 1.56. Right now, he is at 1.59. So, this is a continuation of his struggles.

LaPorta is young and productive. He just saw Tucker Kraft get paid. He likely thinks he will get paid like the top tight end in the NFL. The Lions have reservations, though.

The likely result is a franchise tag. Detroit will not let LaPorta walk and get paid like a top-five tight end without tagging him. They can field offers for LaPorta this offseason and get the same return with him on the tag. Still, that also buys them time to work out a deal and see how he finishes the year. Do not expect LaPorta to get dealt. The deadline is November 10 at 4 PM EST.