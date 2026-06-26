Sauce Gardner Posts, Deletes Strong Words on Terrion Arnold

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner weighed in on the legal situation Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is facing in Florida with a message of compassion and support, but ultimately deleted those words from social media.

Police arrested on Arnold this week in connection to felony charges of armed robbery (four counts) and kidnapping (four counts). A conviction could end the 23-year-old defensive back’s NFL career and potentially result in imprisonment for the remainder of his life.

Gardner, one of the top cornerbacks in the league who the New York Jets traded to the Colts last season for two first-round draft picks, took to the internet on Thursday, June 25 with comments about Arnold, his character and his family.

“Terrion Arnold is a good kid and this situation shouldn’t define him. He’s young … His daughter just got brought into the world. What his daughter gon’ do without her dad in her life?” Gardner wrote on X. “Me knowing how much of a good/caring person he is makes it hard to believe because he’s not the type of person to do these things y’all are reading about.”

Several outlets shared Gardner’s post, which also ended up on Reddit, though an examination of his account on Friday appeared to show that the two-time All-Pro cornerback had removed the sentiment from public view.

Terrion Arnold Jailed, Future with Lions Uncertain

Police will hold Arnold in a Tampa jail cell through the weekend without bond, as the prosecution intends to file a pretrial motion requesting that he remain in custody up until a trial.

Two of Arnold’s six co-defendants, Arianna Del Valle and Jasmine Randazzo, have already pleaded guilty to multiple counts of armed robbery and kidnapping linked to the incident in question, per a report from The Athletic on Wednesday, June 24.

“Investigators believe … that Arnold was the primary conspirator” in a plot to exact revenge on three individuals for a theft of multiple items of value from a residence Arnold rented in Largo, Florida, according to a press release from Tampa police.

“Arnold’s name appeared in text exchanges between the co-defendants plotting the robbery and kidnapping, court records reviewed by The Athletic in March showed, but his phone did not send or receive any of the text messages discovered by investigators,” The Athletic added in its report.

Arnold’s representation released a statement following his arrest denying his involvement in any criminal behavior.

“There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations,” Denise White, CEO of EAG Sports Management, wrote. “Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences.”

Lions Must Consider Trading for Terrion Arnold Replacement, Adding Cornerback in Free Agency

In the meantime, the Lions must consider how to address Arnold’s potentially longterm, or even permanent, absence from their defense.

Detroit’s secondary struggled last season, as did Arnold in particular, and adding talent to the third level of the unit was already a viable option before Arnold’s legal developments.

One option is a potential trade with the Cleveland Browns for five-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward. Another could be a swap for Carrington Valentine of the Green Bay Packers, as he heads into the fourth and final season of his rookie contract.

A third path involves signing a veteran free agent, such as Marshon Lattimore.