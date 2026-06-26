Lions Handed Catch Huge Break in NFC North Race Ahead of 2026 Season

The Detroit Lions have a great chance to go from the worst team in the NFC North to winning the NFC North. While the team is expected to be better in 2026, one of the biggest reasons is the strength of the schedule.

Seth Walder of ESPN wrote that the Lions have the 31st toughest schedule in the NFL entering 2026. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears are 10th, the Green Bay Packers are 14th, and the Minnesota Vikings are 16th.

This could end up being a significant advantage in a division that saw two games separate first place, and half a game separate second from last.

The Detroit Lions Could Propel Strength of Schedule into Winning the Division

Walder notes that the biggest advantage comes down to their last-place schedule. Despite being 9-8 and having the same record as the Vikings, the Lions technically finished in last place due to tiebreakers. That is a huge difference when it comes to the schedule.

The biggest difference comes down to the NFC West. The Bears will have to face the Seattle Seahawks, the Packers will draw the Los Angeles Rams, the Vikings will get the San Francisco 49ers, and then there are the Lions, who will face off with the Arizona Cardinals.

That is a massive difference and a big part of the gap right there. The NFC East and AFC South are not as notable but do bring similar dynamics.

The Eagles, Cowboys, and Commanders feature notable quarterbacks who have won big playoff games. Meanwhile, the Lions will draw the New York Giants, who have had bad vibes this summer.

In the AFC South, the other three teams are the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Indianapolis Colts. The Lions get the Tennessee Titans.

When you add in all of those advantages, it starts to show as a notable edge for the team. The question will be whether they can take advantage.

The Lions Have No Excuses if They Miss the Playoffs

The Lions missing the playoffs last year was expected. They lost a lot of coaching talent and injuries over the years, and finally caught up to them. However, they are entering this year poised to make a run, not only due to their schedule but also due to tweaks on the team.

They should be stronger on the coordinator front. They upgraded the offensive staff and are looking for continuity on defense.

Meanwhile, the offensive line is much younger, and including Penei Sewell switching positions, the team will have three new starters.

Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to see even more work and could take advantage. The team also wants Jameson Williams to take another step.

On defense, it looks like they finally found some edge depth to add across from Aidan Hutchinson. While they have questions throughout the secondary, this is also the deepest that the secondary has been.

The Lions took a fair reset. Now, the schedule and the roster are calling for them to take a step and compete for the division in 2026.