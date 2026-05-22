Adam Schefter Drops Major Update on Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Recently, the Detroit Lions and linebacker Jack Campbell were able to come to an agreement on a four-year, $81 million extension that includes $51.5 million guaranteed. Campbell is now under contract with the Lions until 2030.

Campbell, whom the Lions selected in the first round (18th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft, had a solid season in 2026, earning AP All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl selection.

Meanwhile, it’s not expected to be long before Lions general manager Brad Holmes signs running back Jahmyr Gibbs to a contract extension of his own, and it will certainly eat up a significant percentage of the salary cap.

But when could that deal be coming? According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, it will likely be over the next few months before Training Camp.

Adam Schefter Reveals When The Detroit Lions Could Re-Sign Jahmyr Gibbs

While making a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”, Schefter said that the Lions would like to have a new contract for Gibbs at some point in the summer.

“Yeah, I think this is a whole work-in progress, because there are a lot of players that have to get paid there. Jahmyr Gibbs, I would think would be next,” Schefter said. “A deal at some point this summer for Gibbs, (Atlanta Falcons RB) Bijan Robinson. Those are gonna be big, blockbuster deals.”

He continued:

“The Lions want to sign Sam LaPorta, their tight end, who is tremendous in that offense, great player,” he said. “They get Jack Campbell out of the way, and I think, these are the challenges that are there for this franchise that has been so close in recent years, and now, it’s gonna be harder, because they’ve got to pay these guys who are on rookie contracts, the money that they deserve, and that creates less flexibility elsewhere on the roster. Still a good team, but boy, they had a real window here the last few years, and unfortunately for them, they didn’t get to take advantage of it. But they’re going to still be one of the top teams in the League.

“I would think they’re going to continue to work to get the rest of these deals done this summer.”

Based on what Schefter had to say, it sounds like it won’t be long until the Lions and Gibbs come to an agreement on a long-term extension of their relationship with one another.

Jahmyr Gibbs Had A Solid 2025 Season For The Lions

Gibbs, whom the Lions selected in the first round (12th overall pick) of the 2023 NFL Draft, appeared in all 17 games for the Lions in the 2025 season in which they went 9-8 and fell just short of the NFL postseason.

Gibbs amassed 243 carries for 1,223 rushing yards (5.0 yards per carry) and scoring 18 total touchdowns, while also hauling in 77 passes for 616 yards and five touchdowns.

He’s been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons in Detroit, joining Barry Sanders and Billy Sims as the only three running backs in team history to do so in their first three NFL campaigns.