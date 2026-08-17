Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald Breaks Silence On Addition Of Former Lion Terrion Arnold

Despite facing eight different felonies along with a potential life sentence if he were to be convicted, the Seattle Seahawks have taken a waiver on former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold.

The Seahawks, who are the defending Super Bowl champions, are taking a calculated risk by signing Arnold despite the possibility of him being unable to suit up for them depending on how his ongoing legal situation ultimately turns out.

In the meantime, Seattle’s coaching staff views signing Arnold despite his uncertain availability as simply their way of doing their due diligence to improve their roster.

Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald Explains Why They Signed Former Detroit Lions Cornerback Terrion Arnold

According to Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald, who guided Seattle to their first Super Bowl victory in over a decade earlier this winter, Arnold’s addition represented the chance to bring in a player they’d originally had their eyes on during the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I think it was an opportunity to bring on a player that we felt strongly about during the draft process,” Macdonald said. “We also understand that it’s a serious situation with a legal matter that there’s a process behind it. So we respect that. That’s how we’ll operate, too, and just letting that process play out and let the league decide if and when his return to play is.”

He continued by saying that the club had a “great” first impression of Arnold when he visited the club.

“We feel really strongly about our locker room and our team, and we had a great visit with Terrion,” Macdonald said. “Obviously we knew him going throughout the process, and I referenced the folks that have been in his corner throughout the whole process as well, and we respect those people.

“We’re not going to ignore those folks that we really respect and have a strong opinion about it as well. So kind of when you put all of those things together it felt like it was a good opportunity for the team.”

Lions Coach Dan Campbell Isn’t Surprised Arnold Got A New NFL Opportunity

According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, he’s not surprised that Arnold is getting another chance in the NFL, and that he harbors no ill will toward him.

“No, I’m not surprised. Every team is going to do their due diligence,” Campbell said. “So it’s like we would if we were in their seat, like Seattle or New York or whatever; we would’ve done the same thing. Let’s see what we can find out, whatever we can.”

“We know that him coming out, he’s a good kid, he’s got ability, he’s got all of these—we’ve seen them on tape,” Campbell said. “So, no, I’m not surprised by that. Look, I have no ill will whatsoever toward Terrion. I wish him the best. And I wish everything and everyone the best in that whole situation. That’s the best way to put it.”

Arnold was selected by the Lions out of Alabama in the first round (24th overall pick) of the 2024 NFL Draft.