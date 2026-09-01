Seahawks GM Reveals Why Former Lion Terrion Arnold Was Signed

The Seattle Seahawks did recently sign former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, who was released from the club shortly after his legal issues came to light.

As expected, immediately upon signing with the Seahawks, Arnold was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List due to his outstanding felony charges in Florida.

According to Seahawks general manager John Schneider, the club believes it could have a game-breaking talent available to them once the legal process plays itself out.

“There is a ton of different factors that went into it,” Schneider said of signing Arnold to a contract. “Obviously, the legal stuff has to take care of itself, and we totally respect that. There are tons of different buckets to this situation. Just the advocates that we had, you know. We traded for Leon Washington the first year that we were here, and he’s basically like his father. Leon (Washington) will always be a legend here, and he has a great relationship with the organization.

The character just didn’t really fit with the allegations and everybody we’ve talked to. But yes, there’s a long-term play. This isn’t a, ‘Let’s see how quickly we can get this done.’ Let’s get him in the building and see how it goes.”

The Seahawks Signed Former Detroit Lions Cornerback Terrion Arnold

Arnold, who garnered interest from a handful of NFL clubs, ultimately signed with the Seahawks in a move that head coach Mike Macdonald called due diligence.

“We had a great visit with Terrion (during his workout),” Macdonald said. “Obviously, we knew him going through the (2024 predraft) process, and I referenced the folks that had been in his corner throughout the whole process as well, and we respect those people and we’re not going to ignore those folks that we really respect and have a strong opinion about it as well. So kind of when you put all those things together, we felt like it was a good opportunity for the team.”

Arnold, who didn’t go unnoticed by the Seahawks in the days leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, now has the chance to help his new club provided his ongoing legal situation ultimately allows him to.

“I think it was an opportunity to bring on a player that we felt strongly about during the (2024) draft process,” Macdonald said. “And we also understand that it’s a serious situation with a legal matter that there’s a process behind it, so we respect that.”

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Called Terrion Arnold “A Good Dude”

Liosn head coach Dan Campbell said that he wasn’t surprised that Arnold was getting interest from other NFL clubs, and made sure to call him a “good dude”.

“Terrion’s a good dude; the whole thing is unfortunate,” Campbell said. “I have no ill will whatsoever towards Terrion, man. I wish him the best. And I wish everyone the best in that whole situation.”

So far in his NFL career, which had been spent with the Lions before his release, Arnold amassed 91 total tackles with 18 pass deflections and a fumble recovery.