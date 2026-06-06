Sean Payton Reveals Why Lions HC Dan Campbell’s Rise Never Surprised Him

The transformation of the Detroit Lions under the leadership of head coach Dan Campbell in the past five years has been nothing short of remarkable, taking the team from years of disappointments and heartbreaks to a potential contender in the NFC North.

The consistent results showed on the gridiron, as the Honolulu Blues qualified for the playoffs in their third year of his coaching, making it their first postseason berth in eight years. Additionally, the franchise also attained the feat the following year (2024) and missed the playoff bus in 2025 despite a winning regular season.

As Campbell continues to thrive as the head coach, the Denver Broncos coach, Sean Payton, recently recalled what it was like to be a mentor for him when they both worked at the New Orleans Saints.

“When he was on our staff, very quickly he was one of the few guys I can recall just the process with him when he got the opportunity, and so it wasn’t surprising once I had a chance to be around him, especially as an assistant coach,” said Payton in an interview with Trey Wingo. “But he has always been you knew exactly what you were getting, refreshingly honest, and players gravitated to him when he played; they gravitated to him when he coached as an assistant, and you see it happening now as a head coach. I think he does an outstanding job.”

Dan Campbell Worked as an Assistant Head Coach Under Sean Payton

Dan Campbell began his coaching career in 2010 with the Miami Dolphins, but it wasn’t until 2016 that he got the opportunity to learn the craft of coaching under Sean Payton. After spending six seasons in Miami, he joined the New Orleans Saints as the assistant head coach and tight end coach, where Payton worked as the head coach.

They worked together side by side on the Saints coaching staff for five years. Under their joint supervision, the Saints ascended into one of the dominant forces in the NFL, winning four back-to-back NFC South division titles from 2017 to 2020 until Campbell left for the Lions’ head coach role in 2021.

After stepping into the head coach role in Detroit, he once had the chance of going head-to-head against his former head coach when Payton took charge of the Denver Broncos. The Lions outplayed the Broncos by 42-17 in December, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Lions coach’s familiarity with Sean Payton dated back before coaching.

Sean Payton Also Coached Dan Campbell as a Player

Before calling plays from the sideline, Dan Campbell was a successful NFL player, playing as a tight end and representing several heavyweight teams.

When Campbell was drafted by the New York Giants in 1999, Payton served as the franchise’s quarterback coach and then the offensive coordinator. The duo reunited at the Dallas Cowboys in 2003 when the 62-year-old also served as the OC and QB coach.

In the final year of his playing career, the former tight end represented the New Orleans Saints, where Payton was the head coach, winning a Super Bowl together.