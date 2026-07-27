Lions Secondary Shakeup Could Open Door for Surprise Rookie, Analyst Predicts

The Detroit Lions have a big role to fill after waiving cornerback Terrion Arnold this offseason, but it has also given several players, including rookies, an opportunity to fight for the starting spot in the 2026 season. After a major shake-up in the cornerback room, this year’s fifth-round draft pick Keith Abney II is shifting gears from a luxury depth piece to a key part of Dan Campbell’s defensive plan.

Addressing the secondary situation ahead of the 2026 season, Lions beat reporter Justin Rogers recently discussed the importance of the rookie CB this season and what expectations he has for him.

“Yeah, before Arnold’s release, I kind of saw (Keith) Abney starting as the backup nickel and pushing Roger McCreary for that role and maybe eventually even taking over,” said Rogers recently on the Woodward Sports Network. “The Lions have not hesitated under Dan Campbell to push a young player out there as he’s proving on the practice field that he is close to or ready.”

“Now it’s interesting there are depth concerns on the outside, and Abney played outside for Arizona State, and he was really good. I mean, really good. And what I like about his skill set is he’s got great anticipatory reactions to balls in front of him. He’s a very good tackler in space,” he added. “If he proves his mettle in practice, then maybe he can ultimately take over that starting nickel job, or he can be that safety net on the outside if injury issues crop up again.”

Keith Abney Faces Competition Despite Expanded Opportunity

Lions brought the free agent Roger McCreary this season with a clear goal to start the former Tennessee Titans star at the nickel. However, Arnold’s exit will force Dan Campbell to rethink. The 26-year-old could stretch his role to the boundary, giving Abney the potential chance to lock his slot role.

McCreary continuously worked with the first team during the OTAs and mini camp in May and June. But the coach’s defensive plan was different back then since Terrion Arnold also took part. On the other hand, the rookie spent his time with the second team. But in Campbell’s philosophy, every player has to earn the spot, which is why he may face competition from free-agent signing Christian Izien and a returning veteran, Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

While the competition is there, his college production shows why Abney could be a key part of the franchise’s defensive plan.

Keith Abney’s College Production Suggests He Could Be Ready for Bigger Role

Even though Keith Abney was a fifth-round pick in the draft, his production was strong while representing Arizona State, meaning he has the starting potential for the Lions’ secondary this season. As per Pro Football Focus, he had an 86.3 overall defensive grade in his last college season, ranking 18th among 896 FBS cornerbacks and proving he belongs among the best talents. On the other hand, he had a coverage grade of 85.3, placing him 33rd among all CBs.

He played 34 college games and produced impressive numbers in the final two college seasons as a regular starter. The 21-year-old had 96 tackles and 1.0 sack in his final two seasons, while also defending 21 passes and having 5 interceptions. With Arnold not in the mix, Abney’s ability to choke out wide receivers (44.4% completion rate) makes him one of the reliable young options.