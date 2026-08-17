Dan Campbell Sounds Off on Lions Surprise Center Option

The Detroit Lions are trying different things out at center now that Cade Mays is out with an injury to his wrist. While they pushed Seth McLaughlin from the first-team center in the preseason to work with the second team in the first practices back, head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that he is still in the mix and was still impressed in his debut with the team.

Campbell said that McLaughlin looked sharp and that he did not disappoint when reviewing the performance.

“His niche is playing low; he’s quick, he’s super sharp,” said Campbell.

Campbell noted that he has limitations in the pass game due to his size, but he handled the job well.

“He’s gotta do double what someone else does,” said Campbell on his need to anchor stronger. “I thought he did that the other night. I certainly was not disappointed in him.”

However, there is a difference between not being disappointed and being impressed. As Campbell noted, he has to work twice as hard, and the Lions do not want to always enter games with limitations. So, while McLaughlin is still in the mix, the team is going to try other options.

Detroit Lions Center Competition Continues

In the first practice back after the preseason opener, the team had Juice Scruggs and Tate Ratledge work at first-team center. While this does solidify that McLaughlin has not won anything, it should not take him out of the mix, either.

Campbell said that they would plan to give Ratledge a chance when the injury initially occurred. So, they are mainly doing their due diligence there. The Lions have to replace Ratledge at right guard, which arguably makes two positions worse. So, they might not go with this route.

With Scruggs, he is a veteran with over 500 career snaps at center. It would be smart for the team to at least let him take a run at the starting spot. It does not mean he has a leg up, but it does mean he will spend a couple of weeks competing with McLaughlin.

Seth McLaughlin Receives Solid Reviews in Preseason Debut

Dan Campbell is not the only person who was excited about the start. He received plenty of attention in the media, and almost all of it was positive feedback. He had 30 snaps in his rookie season at center and 39 snaps in this preseason.

The question is how much a team can know about a player from a few training camp sessions and 69 preseason snaps. The preseason snaps in his rookie season were with the Cincinnati Bengals as well. So, they are only familiar with him from this year.

McLaughlin played at Alabama and then transferred to Ohio State, so he has experience in big games against big opponents. However, he tore his Achilles, so his rookie year was mostly about getting back into the swing of things.

He did that, and now he is looking to find himself on the field in his second year.