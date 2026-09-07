ESPN Analyst Makes Bold Aidan Hutchinson Prediction

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson might finally win the Defensive Player of the Year award that he has been coveting. Hutchinson is always team-first, but has admitted that he would like to win the award at some point soon.

Seth Walder of ESPN believes that 2026 is the year for him to take home the honor. Walder noted it is a bold prediction, but that Hutchinson has a real chance to win the award.

“Edge Aidan Hutchinson will win Defensive Player of the Year,” wrote Walder on his bold prediction for the Lions. “Hutchinson ranked fourth in pass rush win rate last season, plays a ton of snaps and the Lions face the second-easiest schedule. Put that all together, and the result should be a ton of sacks for Hutch.”

The Lions playing an easy schedule should put him in position to pin his ears back and get after the quarterback. Hutchinson has already put up some massive numbers in his career. So, if he has an even better season, it will give him a chance at the DPOY.

Detroit Lions Edge Rusher Aidan Hutchinson Could Win Defensive Player of the Year

Hutchinson was the number two overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, so this type of ceiling was always on the table. Hutchinson jumped onto the scene with 9.5 sacks in his rookie season. He was second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

In 2023, he saw a spike to 11.5 sacks. That gave him his first Pro Bowl nod.

Unfortunately, Hutchinson tore his ACL in 2024. He had 7.5 sacks in five games, so he was on his way to a massive year. Unfortunately, it was cut short. He continued to build after the ACL injury, though.

Hutchinson recorded 14.5 sacks in 2025, less than a full year removed from his season-ending injury. He was named second-team All-Pro and was fifth in Defensive Player of the Year.

He was behind Nik Bonnitto, Micah Parsons, Will Anderson, and Myles Garrett in the voting. So, if he takes another step, it is easy to see him getting closer to number one.

Lions Added Help at Edge Rusher in 2026 Offseason

Another factor that could help Hutchinson is the players around him. Hutchinson has never had much help and has taken a lot of the extra work on. However, Detroit has gone out of their way to add more edge-rusher help.

Both Tyler Lacy and Ahmed Hassanein were already on the team. However, both are expected to take steps forward in new roles. Both have the length to complement Hutchinson, who has shorter arms.

Beyond that, the Lions added D.J. Wonnum and Derrick Moore this offseason. Wonnum is a free agent with experience and upside. Moore is a rookie who brings some added juice on pass-rush downs.

The Lions have never been this deep, and they have never been able to pick and choose when they use specific edge rushers across from Hutchinson.

He is at his best. The players around him are at their best. The defense will be protecting leads, and he already has the reputation. Hutchinson could win the award this year.