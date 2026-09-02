Lions GM Brad Holmes Shares Latest on Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch Availability

Detroit Lions‘ safety room looks loaded on paper heading into the next season, but twin injuries from last season are still a headache before Week 1. With Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch placed on the PUP list, they will be unavailable for at least the first four weeks. But the big question is whether they will be back from Week 5.

The Lions general manager Brad Holmes had a press conference this morning, where he was asked about the injuries of the duo and when they are likely to be back in action.

“We still have confidence that they will come back; we just can’t offer a timeline,” Holmes said.

He also mentioned that both defensive stars are continuing their rehabilitation to regain full fitness. While Joseph is dealing with a chronic knee injury, Branch is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury. Considering the complexity of their injuries, Holmes wasn’t keen on giving a specific return date. Meanwhile, both starting safeties were injured in the middle of the regular season, putting the Lions’ secondary under pressure.

How The Lions Lost Their Starting Safety Duo

Kerby Joseph, who was picked by the Lions in the 2022 draft, has been a key part of Dan Campbell’s secondary since his rookie season, playing 49 games in the first three years. During last year’s training camp, the 25-year-old started fighting a chronic knee issue, which got worse over time.

Despite the discomfort, he played through it for the first six weeks until he couldn’t. In the end, he played six games until the franchise put him on the IR list on December 20. About nine months later, he is still battling the injury.

As for Brian Branch, he had the injury setback late last season. He played 12 games— twice as many as his counterpart— before a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys. Shortly after being sidelined, the 2024 Pro Bowler underwent surgery.

Even though he starts the campaign on the PUP list, he has reportedly been training besides rehabilitating. Given that the Lions are scheduled to take on the Arizona Cardinals in an away game in Week 5, his goal would be to return at State Farm Stadium, even though Brad Holmes hasn’t given any return timeline.

The Honolulu Blues may be without their elite safety duo for now; Brad Holmes has wisely built up their depth during the offseason, knowing this situation was always possible.

Lions Have Veteran Options To Fill The Void

Kerby Joseph recorded 265 tackles and 20 interceptions over the course of his career, whereas Brian Branch racked up 258 tackles and 7 interceptions, playing 12 fewer games than Joseph. So, filling their shoes won’t be easy, but the Lions have added firepower and veteran experience that could step up.

As of now, Chuck Clark is a leading name to be a starter. The veteran, who previously suited up for the Ravens and Jets, arrived in the Motor City this offseason. The other potential option could be Avonte Maddox, who had an amazing preseason. Moreover, Dan Campbell also has the flexibility of going with the former Buccaneers safety Christian Izien, who was an offseason addition. However, he is currently dealing with an injury but is anticipated to be back early in the season.