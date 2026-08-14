Shorthanded Lions Suffer Another Injury Blow In Preseason Opener

The Detroit Lions are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in their first preseason game in preparation for the 2026 NFL season, and already, they’ve had to deal with a myriad of injuries that have taken place on the practice field.

That, in addition to Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph starting Training Camp on the PUP list with Achilles and knee injuries, means the Lions are considerably shorthanded.

Unfortunately, that trend appears to be continuing as part of Thursday evening’s tilt at Paycor Stadium.

The Detroit Lions Have Lost Defensive Back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. During Their 1st Preseason Game

During the opening half of Thursday’s game against the Bengals, Lions defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who missed the entire 2025 campaign because of a shoulder injury suffered in Training Camp, was hurt after making a tackle on Cincinnati’s Tahj Brooks.

He appeared to be favoring his arm as he walked off the field under his own power. According to Lions beat writer Richard Silva, Rakestraw headed toward the club’s dressing room with a trainer.

Rakestraw, who played college football at Missouri, was selected by the Lions in the second round (61st overall pick) in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was limited to eight games in his rookie season, during which he amassed six tackles.

If he’s unavailable for any length of time, he would only be the latest in a growing list of the walking wounded for the Lions.

Running back Isiah Pacheco is dealing with an MCL sprain in his knee, while center Cade Mays, Detroit’s prize offseason free agent acquisition, suffered a fractured wrist that is expected to sideline him for 8-10 weeks.

Sione Vaki is dealing with a broken nose and an eye injury. Offensive tackle Giovanni Manu is on the NFI list with a knee injury, while defensive end Payton Turner is dealing with a back issue. Offensive lineman Juice Scruggs has an undisclosed soft-tissue injury, and linebackers Jimmy Rolder and Derrick Moore are dealing with leg and groin injuries, respectively.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Was Called Out By Head Coach Dan Campbell

Earlier in Training Camp, Lions head coach Dan Campbell called out Rakestraw, saying that it was imperative for him to string together some consistent performances.

“Rakestraw, look, he’s had some ups and downs. He needs to string a few days together here of some good stuff, but he can do that and he’s gifted. Now that being said, look, we’re always looking to upgrade the competition,” said Campbell. “Is there a way to bring in somebody that we feel like can push the other guys or has a chance to help us? So, that’s why we brought him in.”

Meanwhile, Lions Insider Jeremy Reisman also called out Rakestraw when he listed him among the “losers” from Training Camp.

“I’m not ready to put his roster spot in jeopardy, but the fact remains that he has been jumped in the depth chart by [Nick] Whiteside,” wrote Reisman. “Rakestraw could find new life after entering the competition for the nickel job, but Dan Campbell said it himself.”