Shorthanded Lions Announce Two More Players Sidelined From Practice

There is only one game remaining on the preseason slate for the Detroit Lions as they continue preparations for the upcoming 2026 NFL campaign, during which they’ll attempt to not only return to the postseason, but also earn their place back atop the NFC North Division standings.

Back on the practice field on Wednesday, the Lions were considerably shorthanded with two key members of the roster conspicuously absent.

Multiple Detroit Lions Players Missed Practice On Wednesday

According to multiple sources, the Lions were missing defensive ends Ahmed Hassanein and Derrick Moore during Wednesday’s practice.

The good news is that neither player has suffered an injury that has been publicly acknowledged, nor did head coach Dan Campbell address either player being absent.

Moore, whom the Lions selected with the 44th pick out of the University of Michigan earlier this year in the 2026 NFL Draft, missed Detroit’s opening preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals but enjoyed a notable performance on Saturday against the Commanders, registering two tackles, a tackle for loss, as well as a crucial strip-sack against Washington quarterback Sam Hartman.

His performance was enough to earn particular praise afterward from Campbell.

“Really, this last week is what he’s gotten in pads because he had … that groin injury, but that was good to see,” Campbell said of Moore. “Now I gotta watch the tape, and I just know with him … the more reps he gets, the better he’s going to get. So, that was good to see him make plays.”

The Lions Were Short Multiple Additional Players

Moore and Hassanein weren’t the only Lions players who were absent on Wednesday, as their injury list includes several notable names.

The Lions were without safety Thomas Harper, who continues to deal with an ankle injury, and linebacker Trevor Nowaske, who was out with a leg issue. Safety Christian Izien was also absent due to an undisclosed injury.

Center Cade Mays remains unavailable after breaking a bone in his wrist earlier in training Camp, while guard Michael Niese was sidelined with a leg issue.

Running back Isiah Pacheco remains absent, and offensive tackle Giovanni Manu remains on the non-football injury list. Additionally, the Lions were without edge rusher Payton Turner and linebacker Jimmy Rolder.

Meanwhile, Safeties Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (Achilles) remain on the PUP list.