Detroit Lions Sign New Center Amid Cade Mays’ Injury Absence

Cade Mays was supposed to be one of the key pieces of the Detroit Lions‘ new look O-Line going into the Week 1 encounter against the New Orleans Saints, looking all set to be a guaranteed starter. However, his untimely injury has now forced Dan Campbell to rework his plans, with the 27-year-old set to be out for the early part of the season.

With the injury situation raising concern two weeks before the beginning of the season, the Lions have added a new player to the center, giving much-needed depth to the position. The franchise has announced signing OL Gus Hartwig, who has extensive experience playing at center.

“Lions have signed OL Gus Hartwig,” wrote the Lions’ official X account, breaking the news.

Cade Mays was the Lions’ most expensive offseason signing this year at $25 million for 3 years, with the franchise viewing him as a reliable replacement for retired four-time Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow, who spent seven years in Detroit. But the 27-year-old has been stopped in his tracks before he could even get started following a wrist injury.

The recently signed Gus Hartwig is not an immediate replacement for Mays, but he is only 24, entering his sophomore year in the NFL.

Gus Hartwig’s College Career Could Give Dan Campbell Reason for Optimism

Gus Hartwig was undrafted in the NFL Draft last year before getting selected by the New York Jets. When he joined the Green Gang, he was considered one of the top-rated undrafted interior linemen. However, his NFL career couldn’t take off after he suffered a leg injury early in training camp, which kept him on the Injury Reserve list for the entire rookie season.

Therefore, he didn’t get the opportunity to don the Jets jersey in his rookie season after the injury setback. While he was hopeful to be in New York this season, he was eventually waived by the franchise this offseason, making him a free agent. With the Lions needing much-needed depth at center, they wasted no time in adding him to the roster.

Before the break in the big leagues, he had an impressive collegiate football resume, spending five seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers (2020-2024). While he started his freshman year as a guard, he eventually switched to center, making 45 starts over four seasons. Standing at 6 feet 5 inches and weighing over 300 pounds, he certainly has the natural size advantage to stand out among the big men in the O-Line.

With the Lions’ final preseason game scheduled to take place on August 29, the question remains where the newly signed OL could get game reps.

Lions Have Another Option to Consider at Center Before Week 1

As Cade Mays remains sidelined for eight to ten weeks, Seth McLaighlin and Juice Scruggs are two frontrunners to start at center when Week 1 arrives. While Seth took major reps in the first preseason game against the Bengals, Juice took over the role against the Commanders in the second preseason game.

With both potential centers’ options tested, there is a possibility that Dan Campbell could try out the newly signed Gus Hartwig at center when the Lions face the Colts next Saturday. With the recent injury to backup Michael Niese, the Lions only had two healthy centers until the second-year former Jets star joined the squad today.