Lions Sign Undrafted WR Following Season-Ending Injury to Rookie Kendrick Law

The Detroit Lions coach, Dan Campbell, confirmed an early injury blow to the wide receiver room after this year’s fifth-round draft pick, Kendrick Law, was ruled out for the entire 2026 NFL season. The franchise, however, wasted a little time in finding a replacement.

The Lions have officially announced the signing of the wide receiver, Kyre Duplessis, who went undrafted in April.

Kyre spent five seasons in college football. He began his college career at Coastal Carolina in 2021, where he was primarily a special team player and eventually a backup wide receiver. However, it all changed when he moved to the University of Delaware in 2025, making it his breakout season.

Playing 13 games for Delaware, he recorded 60 catches, 824 receiving yards, and 5 touchdowns. His final remarkable performance opened the door in the NFL Draft and eventually led to a place in the Detroit Lions.

Meanwhile, the wide receiver is joining the 90-man offseason roster of the Lions, adding needed depth to the WR room. The question remains whether he can make the final cut before the regular season. Given that injured Kendrick Law was a fifth-round selection, Kyre could step in as a strong replacement this offseason.

Kendrick Law Suffered an ACL Injury

Dan Campbell held the Week 2 of the Lions OTA from June 2 to June 4, where Kendrick Law actively participated. The wide receiver reportedly got injured during a non-contract drill on June 2. He tore his ACL, which will force him to miss the entire rookie season.

Heading into the 2026 season, the 22-year-old is likely to be placed on the Injured Reserve list. Given that an ACL injury takes about 9 to 12 weeks to fully heal, he will not be back until 2027.

Law spent five seasons in college football, representing the Alabama Crimson in his first three years before suiting up for the Kentucky Wildcats in 2025. Like Kyre Duplessis, he struggled to break through in his initial three seasons at Alabama before finding his footing in his final season with 53 catches and 540 receiving yards.

Had he played his professional rookie season, he wouldn’t have been an immediate starter. He was expected to add a depth option to Dan Campbell, who already has a talented receiving corps with proven starters.

The Lions Already Have Established Receivers for the 2026 Season

Although the Lions finished at the bottom of the NFC North last season, their offense fired on all cylinders, ranking fourth in the league after scoring 481 points.

While the quarterback Jared Goff led the offense, the Honolulu Blues’ efficient receivers played major roles in that success. With Amon-Ra St. Brown, Issac TeSlaa, and Jameson Williams leading the way, Dan Campbell has a trusted group for the next season.

Brown is a four-time Pro-Bowler and the most crucial pass catcher on the team, while Williams is a routine starter. Although TeSlaa spent most of his rookie season as a backup, he has shown enough flashes to have a bigger role heading into his sophomore season.

Moreover, with the likes of Dominic Lovett or Cedrick Wilson Jr in the depth chart, the odds are against Kyre Duplessis breaking into the Lions’ starting lineup in the 2026 season.