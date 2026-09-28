Dan Campbell Makes Feelings Clear on Lions Backup RB

The Detroit Lions were taking heat for their backup running back decision through two weeks of the NFL season. Isiah Pacheco was hurt, and between Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors, they had two inexperienced options.

However, Vaki was much improved in the Lions’ Week 3 win over the New York Jets. Head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that if the Lions’ former fourth-round pick continues to play like that, he’ll see the field much more.

“I think he just continues to get a little bit better every week,” said Campbell. “There’s nothing fancy about him, but the more we gain trust, and he gains our trust, the more it allows us to take a little something off of Gibbs here.”

“I thought Vaki played tremendously today,” added quarterback Jared Goff.

Gibbs was getting snaps and working at a pace that was unsustainable. Being able to mix Vaki in would help keep Gibbs fresh and allow him to maintain this level of production through the season.

Detroit Lions Putting More on Sione Vaki’s Plate in Week 3

Vaki entered the game with 32 career rushing yards in two seasons and two games into his third. In Week 3, he had six rushes for 26 yards. Two of his six rushes helped move the chains for first downs. Even more, Vaki also added an 11-yard reception.

Still, the area where he can help Detroit the most is pass protection. Vaki entered Week 3 with five career pass protection snaps in the regular season. He had nine strong reps against the New York Jets. Campbell noted that Jets linebacker Demario Davis is one of the best blitzing linebackers in the NFL. He was pleased with how Vaki handled himself.

“Vaki man, really stepped up in there a couple of times and did a heck of a job keeping the pocket clean,” added Campbell.

Taking those high-impact hits away from Gibbs is valuable because Gibbs does not produce anything for the Lions on those snaps. This allows Gibbs to keep his same workload.

Lions Are Leaning on Vaki

Vaki was drafted 132nd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he is a former safety who had limited experience at running back. He had six rushes and three catches as a rookie. Injuries were an issue in his second season.

Vaki missed five games and had one rush with no targets. He started his third season with six carries in Week 1, but did not look comfortable. They played him a bit less in Week 2, but he looked better. He went from 22 snaps to just 11. In Week 3, he saw a bigger role and maintained his level of play. It was his highest-graded game and the second-most snaps of his NFL career. The Lions could put more on his plate.