Lions Could Be Forced Into RB Move After Week 1

One of the biggest questions facing the Detroit Lions entering Week 1 was how the running back work would be split and who would get the most work as the backup running back. Isiah Pacheco was on the IR, and while Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to play more, the team needs some help at backup.

The team had Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors. Vaki entered the offseason ahead of Saylors but was banged up in the summer, while Saylors had a strong preseason. However, it was Vaki who led the Lions in snaps in Week 1.

Gibbs played in 57 of the Lions’ 77 offensive snaps. Vaki played 22, and Saylors was limited to special teams work. The issue is that Vaki struggled with the increased role. He even said as much. When asked what positives he could take away from the game, Vaki gave a firm answer.

“To be honest, I couldn’t tell you. I feel like there’s nothing but improvement that needs to happen,” Vaki said.

This was already the fourth-highest rate of snaps in Gibbs’ career, so there is not much more the team can put on his plate. This could be an issue that continues until they make a move or Pacheco returns.

Detroit Lions Have Issues at Backup Running Back

Vaki played 22 snaps, and 20 of them were passing downs. He ran 17 routes and stayed in to pass protect on three snaps. He finished with two rushes for seven yards. As a pass protector, he finished with a grade of 60.3, which is slightly below average.

“He was inconsistent,” said head coach Dan Campbell. “There were a couple of things in there that he has to be better at.”

Still, Saylors was limited to just special teams duties. He played 24 snaps on special teams and did not see the field on offense.

Gibbs is not a strong pass protector, but limiting his passing game impact by playing Vaki on those snaps is not the most beneficial use of his skill set. The Lions will need to find a way to get him more involved in the passing game. That would mean finding a running back to take on some work in the rushing game.

Will Lions Add a Backup Running Back?

If the Lions think that Pacheco will return soon, they will likely avoid adding a running back during the season. However, Pacheco suffered a serious leg injury in 2024. He was not the same in 2025 and could not stay healthy throughout the year.

Then, he had a leg and back injury so far this offseason. Things are not trending towards him being healthy, even when he does come back.

Some of the most notable names on the free agent market include Kareem Hunt, Miles Sanders, and Alexander Mattison.

After Week 1, there is a better chance the Lions sign one of those backs than there is Vaki getting more work.